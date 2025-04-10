Bazooka audience review: Mammootty movie’s climax impresses fans; ‘Worth every penny’, netizens declare it winner

Bazooka audience review: The Mollywood movie ‘Bazooka’ starring Mammootty released in theatres on Thursday, April 10. The release of this action thriller clashed with Basil Joseph's comedy film ‘Maranamass’ and Naslen K Gafoor's comedy sports drama ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana."

Amid major clash in the Malayalam film industry, Bazooka did a business of ₹93 lakh net in the domestic market on its opening day until 1:50 PM. The film has drawn significant attention online and has left the internet buzzing.

Bazooka audience review: ‘Bazookka is an experience’ A user wrote, “An Average First Half, Director Couldn't Connect The Core Theme of Game in a Proper & Engaging Way Is The Major Drawback, also The Loud Bgm Makes Irritation.Ikka's Title Card &Stylish Looks are Good.” Adding, he stated, “Below Average second Half Until the Last 20 Minutes. Couldn't Have Any High or Engaging Moments. Making, Cinematography & Casting also Lacks, Especially The Music Departments.”

Another user remarked, “First Half Intriguing First Half with an excellent Interval Block. Megastar Title Card after 6 years shattered the theatres. BG score by Saeed Abbaas.”

A third user commented, “First Half [fire emoticon]. Bazookka is not just a movie—it’s an experience. First half is electric, unpredictable, and gripping. #Mammootty is on beast mode. Deeno Dennis, you’ve arrived.”

A fourth user declared Bazooka a “winner” and said, “A Good First Half followed By An Excellent 2nd Half . Last 20 Minutes Thoookk. Mammootty Perfomance in The Final Act..👌Other cast Performances Are Good. Technically Superb.. Music & BGM Works. Overall An Excellent Theatre Experience...!!”

A fifth user commented, “A very good intriguing first half which set the stage, followed by a latter half with somewhat predictable twists and turn's. The last 15-20 mins literally worth every penny.”

More about Bazooka cast and plot The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis, who also penned the screenplay. Jointly produced by Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams, the riveting storyline revolves around a police officer and a businessman's quest to capture a serial killer, using a series of intricate strategies to track him down.

With Mammootty in the lead, playing Antony John - an ethical hacker and businessman, Bazooka brings together an ensemble cast. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the role of ACP Benjamin Joshua - a police officer from Kochi City. The star cast features Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, and Divya Pillai in pivotal roles while Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko appear in supporting roles.