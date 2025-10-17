BB19: Amaal Mallik throws Farrhanas plate in rage, says 'Zeher ugalke khana khane ka man kar raha hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): The 'Bigg Boss' house can never be dull, and the latest episode proved exactly that. Just when viewers thought the drama had peaked, a massive clash between music composer Amaal Mallik and contestant Farrhana Bhatt erupted after a captaincy task, which left the house divided.

In a recent promo shared by the show, the two locked horns during a captaincy task, where Bigg Boss introduced a heart-wrenching twist involving letters from the contestants' families. Each participant had to choose: either deliver the letter to its rightful owner and step out of the captaincy race, or tear it apart and stay in the game.

Farrhana, who was competing for the captaincy, shocked everyone when she shredded Neelam Giri's letter right in front of her. The act left Neelam in tears and visibly shaken, while most housemates called Farrhana's move "heartless."

However, things took a turn when the promo clip from the house showed a major confrontation between Amaal Mallik and Farrhana.

In the video, Amaal, visibly furious over Farrhana's behavior, was heard saying, "Zeher ugalke khana khane ka man kar raha hai" (I feel like spitting venom before eating).

Farrhana, however, didn't take the comment seriously and responded with a smile, which only made Amaal angrier. He then lashed out, telling her to have some "shame." Unfazed, Farrhana replied, "Later." Amaal, fuming, asked, "Tell me when?" to which she calmly said, "Jab mujhe lagega" (When I feel like it).

That's when things completely spiralled out of control. Unable to hold back, Amaal snatched Farrhana's plate and threw it away, yelling, "Khaake dikha!" (Try eating now!). Other contestants, including Kunickaa Sadanand, quickly intervened to calm him down.

The fight has now gone viral on social media, leaving fans divided over who was at fault. While some defended Amaal's anger as "understandable," others slammed him for "losing his cool."

Meanwhile, the show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri was evicted from the reality show during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.' Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunica Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.