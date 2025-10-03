BBC confirms return of ‘Peaky Blinders’ with two new series, introducing the next generation of Shelbys

The BBC has confirmed that the much-loved drama ‘Peaky Blinders’ will return with two brand new series, introducing audiences to a new generation of Shelbys.

The two series will be produced by Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, Grantchester) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders series 1-6 and the upcoming film) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and will stream globally on Netflix. Filming will take place at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham.

Steven Knight said, “I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”

More about the show Set in 1953, the story follows Birmingham as it rises from the devastation of the Second World War. With the city being rebuilt from the rubble of the blitz, the race to control its vast reconstruction projects becomes a brutal and dangerous contest. At the heart of this blood-soaked struggle will be the Shelby family, who remain central to the tale.