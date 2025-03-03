Be Happy trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is all set to reunite with his Ludo child artist Inayat Verma once again for Remo D'Souza's upcoming Be Happy. The makers dropped the trailer on Monday. While fans have all things positive to say about Abhishek essaying the role of a single father, it is also his fresh chemistry with Nora Fatehi that is grabbing people's attention.

Be Happy trailer Be Happy tells the story of a kid who aspires to be a dancer. While it takes some time for her to convince her single father, played by Abhishek, finally he comes on board to fulfil her dream.

However, the road to success isn't easy. The father has to learn dance in order to join his daughter for the reality show. Nora Fatehi stars as the female lead.

The film promises refreshing chemistry between Abhishek and Nora.

The film description reads," A dance-drama film that follows a single father and his witty, wise-beyond-her-years daughter. When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to fulfil her wishes and find happiness."

Sharing the trailer link, Abhishek wrote on X, "Sometimes it takes two to achieve a dream." Reacting to the feel-good trailer, fans have extended their best wishes.

One of them wrote on the micro-blogging site, “It looks wonderful.” “Abhishek Bachchan & Remo D’Souza teaming up for the first time? This is going to be an absolute treat! Be Happy looks like the perfect mix of heart & entertainment—can’t wait for 14th March,” added another.

Someone said on Instagram, “I am rooting for them.” “No words I'm so excited and emotional,” yet another user added.

The film was previously titled Dancing Dad, starring Salman Khan, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, it got shelved due to Race 3 shoot, reportedly.

Years later, Remo revived the film by bringing in Abhishek Bachchan. Nora Fetehi was also added alongside Inayat Verma who is best known for films like Ludo and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.