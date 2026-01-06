Beast Games season 2 release date: Where to watch world’s biggest YouTuber MrBeast tomorrow; prize money, details here

Beast Games season 2 release date: World’s biggest YouTuber MrBeast is set to captivate audiences worldwide with the second edition of Beast Games. With $10 million prizes at stake, the show promises thrilling experience for MrBeast fans. As per The Wrap report, two episodes of the series will showcase different talent for India and other regions that speak Spanish and French.

Where to watch Beast Games season 2 Set to release on 7 January on OTT platform Prime Video, the show features “100 of the strongest people on earth vs 100 of the smartest competing for over $10,000,000 in prizes in the largest games ever made in entertainment history.” New episodes of “Strong vs. Smart” will air weekly.

MrBeast in a post on Instagram wrote, “Fun fact, in season 2 of Beast Games we broke the world record for most creator collabs lol. ONLY 2 MORE DAYS!”

Watch Beast Games Season 2 trailer here:

According to the report, MrBeast collaborated with three content creators from different countries cater to the unique taste of audiences of specific regions. Argentinian creator Fede, who boasts 71.6 million subscribers on YouTube, will feature in the first episode of this upcoming season in Spanish-speaking countries or territories. For viewers in French-speaking countries and territories, the French creator Amixem, who boasts 9.22 million YouTube subscribers, will appear in the first episode.

There is a special treat for Indian viewers as well, Carry Minati, who boasts 45.2 million YouTube subscribers, will feature in episode 9 for Indian viewers. For its multiple creator integrations, this second season secured a Guinness World Records. Notably, the “Strong vs Smart” season set the record for “Most macro influencer integrations for a single TV series.”

As many as 42 content creators with massive social media following were invited to set for Season 2. They were offered a VIP gift in addition to a tour of the set and Beast City. In Season 2, their behind-the-scenes content will be streamed during the launch window of the most awaited show.

What is the prize money for Beast Games season 2 winner? Beast Games season 2 winner will get $5 million and additional $15 million cash and prizes are up for grabs, the publication said.