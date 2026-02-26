Beautiful platform to celebrate cinema: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Divya Dutta, Nimrat Kaur on International Film Festival in Delhi 2026

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Bollywood actors Divya Dutta, Nimrat Kaur and National Award-winning director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra expressed their happiness on the curtain raiser of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), describing it as a necessary step which will portray Delhi not only as the backdrop for films but also the platform to celebrate cinema.

The Government of Delhi, through Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd., hosted an evening that revealed the logo of the upcoming IFFD 2026, which also served as the curtain raiser for the event that will take place from March 25 to 31.

Divya Dutta fondly recalled her experience of the old film festivals in Delhi, describing it as a joyful celebration where people would spend the whole day watching movies and soak in the city's unique cinematic spirit.

"Many years ago, there used to be a festival in Delhi that we would attend. I remember it felt like a celebration. We would pack our lunch boxes and spend the entire day watching films. I feel this festival was necessary, and I am glad that it is being started again, where films will not only be screened but also discussed. It will give a space to new voices who want to share their stories and showcase their work. It is a beautiful platform to celebrate cinema. All of us are connected to cinema in some way, so this is our opportunity to give something back to it," said Divya Dutta.

Nimrat Kaur, who is known for her role in The Lunchbox, described herself as the "child of film festivals" as the movie was first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2013 before releasing in theatres in India. "I feel very privileged and honoured to be here (IFFD curtain raiser) tonight. I am a product of the city; it's such a matter of honour and I feel so grateful because I consider myself a child of film festivals. I owe my career and my life to cinema, which has taken its first steps in a film festival as 'The Lunchbox premiered at Cannes. It's actually so lovely to be here," said Nimrat Kaur.

National Award-winning director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also serves as the festival director, called the upcoming IFFD an "affordable" platform for aspiring filmmakers and actors when compared to the hub of films, Mumbai.

"Until now, we have always seen Delhi as just a backdrop, and today it has become a destination for a festival. The most special thing is that for the people who speak Hindi in states like UP, Bihar, Himachal, or Punjab, for them Delhi is more affordable. Mumbai is a very expensive city. There is so much talent here, and if they get a platform in Delhi, it would be like icing on the cake," said Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The curtain raiser event was attended by stars from the Bollywood film industry, including Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Divya Dutta and Nimrat Kaur. At the event, which was all about the future and growth of cinema, Delhi CM also shared her love for the films while recalling the shooting of Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh' in Delhi University's North Campus in 1996.

"I remember that when I was in college in 1996, a film was shot in our North Campus, 'Sarfarosh' Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre. They were shooting in the premises of Miranda College and thousands of students, who arrived to watch the shoot. One scene that was being shot there was that Sonali Bendre had to get down from the rickshaw and then climb up. It took a hundred, she was climbing, getting down and we were watching it. That feeling of joy is still within me," said CM Rekha Gupta.

The CM Rekha Gupta expressed pride that Delhi will host a grand film festival with participation from over 100 countries and more than 2,000 film registrations, calling it a unique cultural moment for the city.

Delhi CM also shared the announcement of IFFD on X on Wednesday. She wrote, "Delhi is set to script history with its first-ever International Film Festival - IFFD. Unveiled the official logo of International Film Festival Delhi 2026. It's a bold identity reflecting our vision to position the capital as a global hub of cinema, creativity and cultural dialogue. From 25-31 March 2026, Bharat Mandapam will transform into the epicentre of stories, stars and screen brilliance. 125 films. Insightful masterclasses with industry leaders. A dynamic film market."

At the curtain raiser event, the organisers revealed a slate of premieres, neighbourhood screenings, masterclasses, live performances, and cultural activations designed to showcase the city's UNESCO sites, heritage monuments, and living neighbourhoods to filmmakers and audiences from around the world.

