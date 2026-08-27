Beauty in Black season 3 arrives this week: Release date, plot, episodes, cast and where to watch

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is returning with another chapter of its high-stakes family drama. The third season of the series is set to premiere this week, continuing the story after the turmoil surrounding the powerful Bellarie empire.

The upcoming episodes follow the consequences of the arrests that came after a plot involving Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, and Mallory, portrayed by Crystle Stewart, with Horace, played by Ricco Ross, also involved.

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With alliances shifting and old conflicts resurfacing, Season 3 is set to place Kimmie and Mallory at the centre of another dangerous confrontation.

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When does Beauty in Black Season 3 premiere? Beauty in Black Season 3 will premiere on August 27 on Netflix.

The first two seasons are already available on the streaming platform, allowing viewers to catch up on the story before the new episodes arrive.

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What will happen in Season 3? The new season will continue to explore the power struggles within the Bellarie family, while introducing unexpected alliances.

According to Netflix's synopsis: “Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory.”

The official description adds: “Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.”

The synopsis points to another season centred on family conflict, shifting loyalties and secrets threatening the Bellarie empire.

How many episodes will Season 3 have? Netflix has confirmed that Beauty in Black Season 3 will consist of eight episodes.

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The streaming platform has also released a trailer for the upcoming season, offering a glimpse at the escalating tensions surrounding Kimmie, Mallory and the Bellarie family.

Who stars in Beauty in Black Season 3? The main cast includes:

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie

Crystle Stewart as Mallory

Amber Reign Smith as Rain

Xavier Smalls as Angel

Ricco Ross as Horace

Julian Horton as Roy

Steven G. Norfleet as Charles

Richard Lawson as Norman

Terrell Carter as Attorney Varney

Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex

Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules

Debbi Morgan as Olivia With Kimmie now holding a position at the Bellarie table, the third season will further explore what that power shift means as the family turns against one of its own.

Beauty in Black Season 3 premieres August 27 on Netflix.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.