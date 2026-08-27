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Beauty in Black season 3 arrives this week: Release date, plot, episodes, cast and where to watch

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black returns for Season 3 with Kimmie caught in a dangerous power struggle within the Bellarie family. Here’s the release date, episode count, cast and where to watch the new season.

Anjali Thakur
Updated27 Aug 2026, 08:24 AM IST
'Beauty in Black' Season 3 premieres this week
'Beauty in Black' Season 3 premieres this week(X/@netflix)
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Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is returning with another chapter of its high-stakes family drama. The third season of the series is set to premiere this week, continuing the story after the turmoil surrounding the powerful Bellarie empire.

The upcoming episodes follow the consequences of the arrests that came after a plot involving Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, and Mallory, portrayed by Crystle Stewart, with Horace, played by Ricco Ross, also involved.

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With alliances shifting and old conflicts resurfacing, Season 3 is set to place Kimmie and Mallory at the centre of another dangerous confrontation.

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When does Beauty in Black Season 3 premiere?

Beauty in Black Season 3 will premiere on August 27 on Netflix.

The first two seasons are already available on the streaming platform, allowing viewers to catch up on the story before the new episodes arrive.

Check out this post here:

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What will happen in Season 3?

The new season will continue to explore the power struggles within the Bellarie family, while introducing unexpected alliances.

According to Netflix's synopsis: “Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory.”

The official description adds: “Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.”

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The synopsis points to another season centred on family conflict, shifting loyalties and secrets threatening the Bellarie empire.

How many episodes will Season 3 have?

Netflix has confirmed that Beauty in Black Season 3 will consist of eight episodes.

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The streaming platform has also released a trailer for the upcoming season, offering a glimpse at the escalating tensions surrounding Kimmie, Mallory and the Bellarie family.

Who stars in Beauty in Black Season 3?

The main cast includes:

  • Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie
  • Crystle Stewart as Mallory
  • Amber Reign Smith as Rain
  • Xavier Smalls as Angel
  • Ricco Ross as Horace
  • Julian Horton as Roy
  • Steven G. Norfleet as Charles
  • Richard Lawson as Norman
  • Terrell Carter as Attorney Varney
  • Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex
  • Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules
  • Debbi Morgan as Olivia

With Kimmie now holding a position at the Bellarie table, the third season will further explore what that power shift means as the family turns against one of its own.

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Beauty in Black Season 3 premieres August 27 on Netflix.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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