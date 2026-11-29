Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): Actor Pedro Pascal broke down while speaking about his mother’s death by ‘suicide’ and his own mental health struggles during a recent interview with The New York Times, as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

The actor also spoke about the pain of losing his mother at a young age and how he has learned to seek help while dealing with difficult emotions.

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Pascal, 51, was 24 when his mother, Veronica Pascal Ureta, died in 2000. In the interview, the actor recalled the difficult years before her death and spoke about how worried he had been about her well-being.

Speaking about his mother’s life, Pascal said she had faced several challenges, including leaving her home country of Chile and raising two children in a foreign country. She later returned to Chile while Pascal was trying to build his acting career in the United States.

Recalling how he wanted his mother to live with him in the US, the actor spoke about his fears during that period.

“There were years leading up to it where she felt in peril to me. And this was my ultimate fear,” he told the outlet, as cited by PEOPLE. “We were separated by continents, and I was desperately trying to get a job. Trying to get a TV series that would mean that I could pay for my mother to come live with me in the States.”

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The ‘The Last of Us’ actor also spoke about his mother’s role in his life, remembering her as a loving parent despite the difficulties she had faced.

“She had kids very, very young, but she was a good mom,” he said.

During the conversation, Pascal became tearful while talking about grief and the emotional pain a person can experience. He also spoke about understanding such struggles and the importance of asking for help.

“I just have nothing but compassion for that, and I also understand it,” he said. “I know exactly what it feels like. And what I’ve done is ask for help.”

According to PEOPLE, Pascal, in another interview with the Times, revealed that he has been in therapy for much of his adult life and continues to examine the impact of his early childhood experiences.

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The actor was still an infant when his parents went into hiding during the political turmoil in Chile. He and his elder sister were then placed in the care of relatives and remained separated from their parents for six months. The family later moved to San Antonio, Texas, before settling in Southern California.

Pascal also revealed that he has spoken to medical professionals about his prolonged separation from his mother while seeking help for his long-standing sleep difficulties.

“I’ve been in therapy for most of my adult life, on and off,” he said. “You feel like you make a lot of progress, and you slip back a lot, too. All of these things are so nonlinear.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pascal will next be seen in director Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!. The actor plays a cellist dealing with his past in the film, which explores family relationships and generational trauma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. (ANI)

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