Before Ashish Chanchlani, Elli AvrRam reportedly dated THIS cricketer, attended family functions, silently parted ways

Elli AvrRam, known for her roles in Bollywood films like Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Malang, shot to fame with her stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss in 2013. Recently, she made headlines after a cosy picture with influencer Ashish Chanchlani surfaced online. While the picture continues to spark their dating rumours, many might not know that Elli once dated a high-profile cricketer who ended up marrying someone else from the film industry.

Elli AvrRam's boyfriend before dating rumours with Ashish Chanchlani Elli AvrRam reportedly dated Hardik Pandya.

If reports are true, the two were together briefly before parting ways silently. Later, Hardik met Natasa Stanković, the DJ Waley Babu music video girl, and announced their engagement.

Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya A few years ago, Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were frequently spotted at the same locations, sparking buzz about their alleged romance.

From public outings to Elli accompanying Hardik on some of his cricket tours, reports claimed that their closeness was often noticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Though neither of them ever confirmed the rumours of being in a relationship, the speculations only grew stronger when Elli attended Pandya's family functions. In December 2017, the actress made headlines when spotted at the wedding reception of Hardik’s brother, Krunal Pandya, in Mumbai.

Elli and Hardik Pandya's alleged break up Later, it seemed that things eventually fizzled out, and the two quietly went their separate ways.

While it's not known when exactly they ended their rumoured relationship, in 2019, Elli condemned the cricketer for his viral remark at Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Hardik Pandya sparked massive outrage after making “sexist and racist” remarks on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Amid the controversy, Elli AvrRam was reportedly asked about the incident during an award show.

While she didn’t mention him directly, Pinkvilla reported that she appeared visibly shocked by his comments. Disapproving of his behaviour, Elli remarked that the person in the news didn’t reflect the Hardik Pandya she had “once personally known.”

Did Elli react to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement? Cut to 2020, Hardik announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic (now ex-wife) on New Year's. Soon after he announced the news on Instagram, Elli grabbed everyone's attention with a cryptic post. It read, "Be your own Angel this time xx."

Later, she clarified about the alleged post, which many assumed was linked to her alleged ex, Hardik. She told BollywoodLife, "You got to be kidding me; that New Year’s one ...no, it had nothing to do with him. I love the way you guys just pick up things and overthink and go into this space of like, oh...she’s trying to send a message to him. If I want to tell him something, I’d just drop him a message. I don’t have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I’m seriously happy for him and Natasa.”

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce in July 2024.

Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani While Elli is yet to publicly confirm her new romance with the popular content creator, the two have already made a joint appearance at an event this year. In February, they were spotted together at the Elle List 2025 awards.