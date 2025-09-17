Before Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh was Hans Raj College’s MVP: Anurag Kashyap reveals secrets | Watch

In a delightful stroll down memory lane, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared some endearing anecdotes about none other than Shah Rukh Khan during their university days at Hans Raj College, Delhi University. It seems that even before becoming Bollywood’s King, SRK was already making waves on campus.

"We booked out the Amba theatre" In an interview on BookMyShow’s YouTube channel, Anurag Kashyap recalled the excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s 1992 film Deewana.

"Another memorable theatre experience I had was Shah Rukh Khan’s Deewana. He was my senior at college. Our entire college went to watch the movie. We booked out the Amba theatre, and all of us went. Shah Rukh’s entry in the film was set to the song ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye’, and the entire crowd went mad. Nobody could even hear the song. We were so proud that our senior was in a big movie for the first time," he said.

"He was incredible' Shah Rukh Khan isn’t a 'superstar for nothing" Anurag Kashyap was effusive in his praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s prowess as a student in Hans Raj college.

"He was the hockey captain, he was the basketball captain, he was the sportsman of the year. He was the economics topper. He was incredible; he isn’t a superstar for nothing," he added, painting a picture of a young man who excelled in academics, sports, and leadership.

Shah Rukh Khan's calls, advice, and a strong spine in Bollywood Beyond college memories, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he still keeps in touch with the actor.

"When he likes something, I get a call. I got a call for Sacred Games and AK vs AK," he shared.

Anurag Kashyap also noted the wisdom imparted by SRK in matters of public statements. "He is the man with the strongest spine in Bollywood. I understand what he teaches, ‘Speak with your work, and don’t talk unnecessarily’. He is who he is and you can see why," he explained.

Shah Rukh Khan's School days at St Columba’s Anurag Kashyap is not alone in remembering Shah Rukh Khan’s prodigious talents. Singer Palash Sen, a former schoolmate at St Columba’s, described his multi-faceted peer:

“Shah Rukh was my schoolmate, and my mate at all the co-curricular activities. We were into sports, debating, quizzing, everything, we were always together. The one thing he couldn’t do was sing, that I did for him. There was a musical that we did, he had a role in it but he could not sing. I was standing in the wings and I was singing for him. He was one of my closest friends when we were in school.”

Actor-model Rahul Dev, another school contemporary, echoed this sentiment:

"I don’t find it surprising that SRK has become a superstar. There will be no Shah Rukh Khan in the next 1000 years. He took part in various activities in school. He was first in football, hockey, cricket and every game."

As Anurag Kashyap gears up for his new film Nishaanchi, set to release on September 19, Bollywood enthusiasts are reminded of the fascinating early years of Shah Rukh Khan—a student who excelled in academics, sports, and charm, long before the lights of film sets beckoned.