Bekhayali credit row: Amaal Mallik challenges Sachet–Parampara to take legal action, says 'take me to court'

Music composer Amaal Mallik has firmly responded to allegations levelled by composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur over the authorship of the hit 2019 song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh, insisting he has never claimed credit for music composed by others and challenging the duo to take legal action if they believe otherwise.

Amaal Mallik claps back at Sachet-Parampara The controversy erupted earlier this week when Sachet–Parampara publicly accused Mallik of implying ownership over Bekhayali, one of Bollywood’s most successful film songs of the past decade.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and released by T-Series, the track became a cultural phenomenon following Kabir Singh’s record-breaking box-office run, topping charts and earning multiple award nominations.

Speaking to Zoom, Mallik strongly denied the accusations. “I’ll take the bullet but speak the truth. If someone wants to malign my name within the industry, which they do, if someone wants to say through interviews, ‘ki usne bhi remix kiya toh kiya’. Kaise kiya voh bhi aap dekho.”

He added, “Kisika credit khaya? Nahi (I never stole credit). Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya? (Never said it was my song and not a recreation) People put their names on other’s songs and say ‘maine banaya’. Never done that. Has any composer whose song I have recreated woken up and said he has destroyed my song? Never. You go and see what has happened before.”

Listen to Bekhayali here:

Mallik also questioned why the duo had chosen to address the issue publicly rather than through legal channels. “They never say this on my face because half of them are afraid of me, and that is the truth. They will never come and talk to me. They will say it on Instagram and not do a court case. If anyone has a problem, go to the court straight up. Do a case of defamation if you feel I have copied your music.”

What did Sachet-Parampara say? At the heart of the dispute are Mallik’s earlier remarks claiming he had once shared a tune with Sachet–Parampara via WhatsApp, which he suggested was later used as a reference during the composition of Bekhayali. The duo have categorically denied this.

In a joint video released a few days ago, Sachet and Parampara said, “Hello everyone, we are Sachet and Parampara, and we are addressing a matter that has escalated significantly. This concerns Mr Amaal Mallik. Honestly, we never anticipated having to clarify these issues, but this is something we solely created. We are referring to Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he produced some time ago.”

They further asserted, “We have all the conversations with Amaal Mallik; we have all the discussions with the Kabir Singh team because the whole team was present when we crafted this song. Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was developed with the entire team present, and it is entirely a Sachet and Parampara original work.”

The duo also dismissed suggestions of industry favouritism, stating that they had no association with T-Series prior to Bekhayali. “We are outsiders; why would anyone favour us?… if you want to say we stole your song, then why were you congratulating us after the release?”

They claimed they did not even have Mallik’s phone number until he contacted them himself and concluded the video by demanding a public apology from the composer.