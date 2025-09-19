Bella Hadid shares hospital selfies, breaks silence on being MIA, reveals painful Lyme disease update

Bella Hadid returned to Instagram this week after a period of silence, posting a series of candid photos from a hospital bed. The 28-year-old model appeared hooked up to IVs and resting under blankets, captioning the September 17 posts: “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”

The photos alternated between raw moments — including Hadid covering her face in distress, clutching a coffee cup in an elevator corner, and applying ice to her forehead — and more lighthearted scenes, such as eating pizza in bed, playing cards, and wearing a fuzzy Pikachu onesie.

Family and friends show support Hadid’s post drew an outpouring of support from her inner circle. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who also suffers from Lyme disease, commented: “❤️Lyme warrior.”

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, added: “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!”

Other celebrities, including Brazilian actress Ísis Valverde, wished her a swift recovery.

Years of health struggles Bella Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. She has previously described her journey as “almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

In an emotional 2023 update, the model shared that after “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment” she finally felt healthy for the first time in years.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she wrote at the time.

Lyme Disease Lyme disease is typically transmitted through tick bites and can cause fever, fatigue, joint pain, and rashes. If untreated, it may progress to severe infections impacting the nervous system, heart, and joints — sometimes requiring hospitalization.

Gratitude and resilience Reflecting on her journey, Hadid has credited her mother for standing by her through years of treatment:

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.”