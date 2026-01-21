Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s The Rip breaks Netflix records with 41.6 million views in its first three days

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new action thriller ‘The Rip’ has made a powerful splash on Netflix, debuting with 41.6 million views in its first three days on the streaming platform.

The Rip becomes Netflix's most-watched film This makes it the biggest opening for a Netflix film since ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, which scored 46.7 million views in July 2025 — and easily placed ‘The Rip’ at the top of Netflix’s most-watched list for the week of 12–19 January.

Released on 16 January 2026, ‘The Rip’ was eagerly anticipated as a major early release for the year, reuniting Affleck and Damon — longtime friends and frequent collaborators — in an intense crime-action story directed by Joe Carnahan.

The film follows two Miami police officers who uncover millions of dollars hidden during a raid on a stash house and must fight to keep it secure while battling suspicion and betrayal within their ranks.

Industry trackers have pointed out that The Rip’s opening viewership nearly doubled that of other popular films on the service, such as ‘People We Meet on Vacation’, which drew 23.3 million views in its second week. Other trending titles that week included the ‘Stranger Things’ documentary ‘One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5’, which picked up 8.7 million views, and long-running entries like ‘KPop Demon Hunters’.

View full Image Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's The Rip is the most-watched film on Netflix.

Critics and audiences have responded with generally positive but somewhat mixed reactions.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the action thriller has achieved an 83 per cent score, earning a “Certified Fresh” label from critics and placing it among the platform’s higher-rated Netflix originals.

The audience rating is slightly lower but still strong, reflecting broad appeal.

Fan reactions to ‘The Rip’ Viewers on social media and community forums have offered varied responses. Some praised the film’s relentless tension and the performances of Damon and Affleck, while others felt that the plot was somewhat conventional or predictable for the genre. Many fans celebrated watching the duo reunite on screen, noting that their rapport adds depth to the otherwise gritty narrative.

Reactions to ‘The Rip’ on Netflix point to strong enthusiasm for its action and entertainment value. One viewer wrote, “Man RIP on Netflix is such an awesome movie. The action sequences are amazing (sic).” Another echoed the excitement, adding, “The Rip is a fire film on Netflix by the way. Love a Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film to my core (sic).” Together, these responses highlight how the film’s high-energy set pieces and the reunion of its two stars are proving to be major draws for audiences.

Others have taken a more measured view, praising the craft even while acknowledging imperfections. One reaction noted, “Seeing a lot of extreme takes both ways on The Rip. Watched it late last night and I thought it was really good. Not perfect, but super watchable. Tight pacing and they nailed the tension imo. Curious where people land... love it, hate it, or meh? (sic).”

Several fans have gone even further, ranking the film among Netflix’s best recent releases and highlighting its emotional impact. “The Rip gotta be top 5 movie on Netflix in awhile, the ending had me emotional ngl (sic),” one viewer shared.

Another added, “Just finished watching The Rip. What a great film. Certainly one of, if not the best film I've ever seen from Netflix (sic).” Such reactions suggest that beyond the action and tension, the film’s conclusion and performances are leaving a lasting impression on a significant portion of its audience.

What is the film about? The film’s plot draws inspiration from real procedures involving police raids and the handling of seized cash, though the dramatic betrayals and action set pieces are largely fictionalised to heighten narrative tension. The Rip blends action, suspense and moral ambiguity as officers face mounting pressure from external threats and internal mistrust.

Behind the scenes, conversations around the making of ‘The Rip’ have also attracted attention. Affleck and Damon reportedly negotiated a first-of-its-kind deal with Netflix through their production company, Artists Equity, that provides production crew and cast members with performance-based bonuses if the film succeeds on the streaming platform.

This marks a departure from the standard up-front fee model and has been noted as a potential shift in how streaming films compensate creative teams.