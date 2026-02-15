Benedicts love story intensifies in Bridgerton season 4 part 2, trailer out

London [UK], February 15 (ANI): Dearest gentle reader, the love story of Benedict Bridgerton is set for a dramatic turn!

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Bridgerton season 4, part 2 on 13 February 2026. The final four episodes of the season will premiere on 26 February 2026, on Netflix.

Picking up from the part 1 cliffhanger, the trailer centres on Benedict confronting Sophie Baek over her silence after receiving his letter.

In a pivotal moment, Sophie firmly rejects his proposal, stating that becoming a mistress is "the last thing I want."

The new footage underscores the central conflict of class and reputation, with Benedict admitting, "I cannot love a maid, and yet you have taken possession of me," reflecting the rigid social codes of the Ton.

The stakes rise further as Sophie's secret identity as the "Lady in Silver", the woman Benedict met at the masquerade, inches closer to being revealed.

The potential fallout threatens both her future and Benedict's standing in society.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Anthony and Kate, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who arrive back from India with their newborn child, offering guidance to Benedict.

Meanwhile, Violet Bridgerton's romance with Lord Marcus Anderson develops, Francesca Stirling has a surprising encounter with Michaela, and Eloise continues assisting Benedict in his search for the mysterious woman from the ball.

Inspired by Julia Quinn's novels, 'Bridgerton' season 4 spans eight episodes split into two parts.