Bengal film industry shuts down after actor Rahul Banerjee dies on set

All film and television shoots in West Bengal have been suspended indefinitely from Tuesday, 7 April, following the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who drowned whilst filming a scene for a television serial at Talsari Beach on 29 March.
The suspension was announced by the West Bengal Artists' Forum after a meeting at Technicians' Studio in Kolkata. It is a decision that has halted one of India's most prolific regional entertainment industries — and it has been a long time coming.
There are also reports suggesting that the production did not have the required permissions from local authorities to shoot at Talsari Beach. No one from the production house has publicly accepted responsibility.
On 4 April, Banerjee's wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, joined members of the Artists' Forum in a protest march from Technicians' Studio to Radha Studio in Kolkata. Prominent figures including Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, and actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh, Riddhi Sen, and Kaushik Sen were present.
Protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Rahul.” The same day, an FIR was filed at the Regent Park police station against the production company responsible for the shoot.
Banerjee, 43, was shooting for the Star Jalsha serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega when the accident occurred. The fatal incident took place after pack-up had already been called for the day. Banerjee wanted to shoot an unscripted drone shot — his own idea. The scene involved him and co-star Sweta Mishra standing in knee-deep water.
When a small wave hit Sweta, she felt uneasy and stepped back. Rahul wanted a second take with him facing the camera. He went deeper into the water. A big wave struck him, causing him to slip and swallow water. Unit members and lifeguards pulled him out, but he was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Digha. Post-mortem examination later confirmed salt water and sand in his lungs.
Banerjee had been a recognisable face in Bengali entertainment for nearly two decades. He rose to prominence with the 2008 blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and went on to appear in Zulfiqar, Byomkesh Gotro, Biday Byomkesh, and The Academy of Fine Arts, among others. He came from a theatre family, began performing as a child, and never really stopped. He is survived by his wife Priyanka Sarkar and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj.
The strike has no end date. The Artists' Forum says shoots will remain suspended until the industry receives firm assurances on safety standards and someone accepts accountability for what happened on that beach.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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