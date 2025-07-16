Bengali actor rescued from Bengal streets. Who is Sumi Har Choudhry who once worked with Naseeruddin Shah?

Bengali actor Sumi Har Choudhry might not be a popular name in the TV and film industry, but she has worked with renowned names. Recently, she grabbed people's attention while wandering on the streets of Bengal in a mentally unsettled state.

Bengali actor rescued from streets On Tuesday, Sumi was seen at the roadside near Amila Bazar in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district.

According to the Indian Express, she was spotted by the locals first as she was wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway. Reportedly, she later sat on the side of the road with a pen and paper.

In a viral video, she is seen speaking in broken English and Bengali.

After hearing her talking incoherently, it is said that the locals approached her. Sumi told them her name and also revealed her identity. While people refused to believe her at first, they looked up her name on the internet and confirmed that she was indeed an actor.

Soon after, locals informed the police, who came to rescue her. Sumi was sent to a shelter home.

“Choudhury, who was spotted wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway, has been sent to a shelter home and efforts are on to trace her family,” Abhishek Mandal, sub-divisional police officer of Bardhaman Sadar South, was quoted by the report.

So, who is Sumi Har Choudhry?

Who is Sumi Har Choudhry? Sumi is an actor who has worked in the Bengali film and TV industry for more than 10 years. Her most popular work is Srijit Mukherji's crime-thriller Dwitiyo Purush, starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Raima Sen and Parambrata Chatterjee. She was also a part of Khashi Katha: A Goat Saga, a bilingual film which featured Naseeruddin Shah and Anindita Bose in the lead.

Besides this, Sumi also appeared in supporting roles in TV shows like Rupsagore Moner Manush and Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle.

Going by her social media profile, Sumi completed her studies in Kolkata. She is seemingly from Shantiniketan of Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

She identifies herself as a Bharatnatyam dancer, theatre artist and actor.

Her Instagram handle features some pictures of her work alongside a glimpse of her life.