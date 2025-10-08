Bengaluru Bigg Boss Kannada set allegedly sealed over environmental violations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Bengaluru South District Authorities sealed the Vels Studio (Jollywood) and Entertainment Limited located in Bidadi Industrial Area, Bengaluru South district, late last night following the order of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for non-compliance of environmental norms.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has allegedly ordered the closure of the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada shooting location at Vels Studio in Bidadi of Bengaluru South district. It has been said that the Big Boss Kannada show organisers violated the norms of water and air pollution.

SS Lingaraju, Member Secretary of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), told ANI, "The board doesn't know about any Big Boss or anything, maybe they are inside the premises of this Vels Studio. Vels Studio is the actual occupier of that land, and they don't have the actual consent for operation as per the rules under the Air Act and Water Act. For this reason, and due to some non-compliances, a closure order was issued yesterday."

He continued, "They don't have consent, consent to operate. They run some amusement park, there are some hotel rooms and some STP of 250 KLD (Sewage Treatment Plant designed to treat 250,000 liters of sewage daily) which is not in operation and some solid waste management is not in according to the norms of PCB and all these things non-observation, they were there, non-compliances, beside that they don't, they didn't apply for the consent to operate, that is a mandatory thing under Air Act and Water Act. That is not there; that's why we issued the closure order."

"They have not even had the consent, which is the basic document, to run any industry or any activity; you need to have a consent, which they did not apply for, despite our repeated notices and all, they didn't do that," Lingaraju added.

It has also been reported that the Sewage treatment plant is non-functional, and 2.5 lakh litres of untreated wastewater have been found due to a lack of arrangements for sewage water management.

Vela Studios at Bidadi, Ramnagar, has been shut down due to charges of violating environmental rules, and the Bigg Boss Kannada show, which takes place there, has also been halted. Bigg Boss contestants have left the venue.