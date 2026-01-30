Bengaluru International Film Festival: Prakash Raj urges Karnataka govt to take stand against Palestinian films ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday alleged that the central government had prevented the screening of Palestinian films at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes).

The actor, who is also the brand ambassador for this year's festival, raised the issue during the opening program held on January 29.

While addressing the audience, the actor first read lines from a Palestinian poem: "Wars end, leaders shake hands and leave, but the old woman waits for her son..."

While speaking on stage, Prakash Raj reiterated that cinema and literature should focus on human stories and not be blocked by political agendas. He also directly appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state government to allow the screening of Palestinian films at the film festival.

Speaking about the "purpose" of international film festivals and the growing "political interference" in creative spaces, Prakash Raj said, "The purpose of international film festivals or literary festivals is to share different ideas and provide opportunities for human connection. However, recently, political interference has increased in both cinema and literary programs."

"Not allowing the screening of Palestinian films at the film festival is unacceptable. I request, and also demand, that the state government protest against such bans and take a firm stand in support of screening these films," he added.

"The state government should oppose the central government's decision. The Kerala government has taken a clear stand on this issue and screened the films," he said. "Karnataka should also show the same courage," he further added.

This year's BIFF is showcasing a wide range of cinema. The festival is screening 60 films directed by women, more than 300 films from different countries, and over 100 award-winning movies from global film festivals.