Benny Blanco talks about his relationship with Selena Gomez, says 'Im just dreaming and praying every day'

Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): Benny Blanco revealed that he and his fiancee, Selena Gomez, are already considering having kids.

"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing," said Blanco, reported Page Six.

"I'm just dreaming and praying every day," he said of starting a family.

In February, the couple purchased a USD 35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills, California.

"I love making a house my own," shared Blanco, adding, "I'm not in there with the staple gun, but I'm in there with tchotchkes and a lot of creativity and heart. I hate it when you go into a person's house and you're like, 'Ooh, it feels like nobody lives here!' I don't want to be scared to sit down...."

The ace musician admitted that he learned most of his relationship advice from his mom before he and Gomez became serious.

"My mom always took the time to explain how a female mind works because she was going through so many dating traumas when I was growing up," he shared of his mother, who is divorced from his dad.

"I've had some tough times, but I've always been a very happy person. I just wake up stoked every day," he said.

Although Blanco shared that no one has told him about "emotional competency," he has learned what not to do by observing his friends' dating lives.

"Some things I learn from friends of mine. I see them do something stupid, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'll never do that in a relationship,'" he said. "Then sometimes you see your friend do something rad, and you're like, 'Ooh, I'm taking that little idea'," according to Page Six.

He added, "You stop learning when you stop listening."

Over the years, Blanco has learned that men struggle to listen to women's wants.

"I think people's biggest problem, especially men, is we don't listen all the time... A woman will tell you exactly what she needs," he said.

At 37 years old, Blanco hopes he knows "how to treat a woman by now."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and Blanco went public with their love in December 2023, six months after they started dating. A year later, they got engaged, as per the outlet.

Blanco has been open about having kids with Gomez for quite some time; the singer revealed last year that she can't carry her own children due to medical issues , reported Page Six. (ANI)