Benson Boone to go on ‘Wanted Man’ tour across the US in 2026 – Dates, venues, and all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Benson Boone has announced a new US tour titled Wanted Man, set to take place in summer 2026. The announcement marks the latest step in the artist’s rapid rise, following a series of successful releases and a major international touring run.
The upcoming tour comes on the heels of Boone’s American Heart World Tour, which ran from August 2025 to March 2026 and spanned North America and Europe. That tour, his first full arena run, featured around 50 shows and helped cement his reputation as a compelling live performer with a growing global fanbase.
Here are the dates and venues:
07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena
04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
The Wanted Man tour is expected to build on that momentum, with performances across several US cities during the summer months. While full venue and date details are still emerging, listings indicate appearances at major live events, including festival-style performances such as the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labour Day experience in Colorado.
Boone has gained prominence over the past two years with chart-topping singles and a strong digital following. His breakout hit Beautiful Things brought him mainstream recognition, while subsequent releases have reinforced his position within contemporary pop music.
The naming of the new tour after Wanted Man, one of his popular tracks, signals a continued focus on material that translates well to live performance. Boone himself has previously highlighted certain songs as particularly suited to the stage, reflecting his emphasis on high-energy shows and audience engagement.
His live performances have become a defining aspect of his appeal. Reviews from recent concerts describe elaborate staging, choreographed moments and a confident stage presence, all of which have contributed to sold-out venues and strong ticket demand. The move from smaller venues to large arenas within a short span of time underlines the speed of his commercial growth.
While ticketing details and additional stops are expected to be released in phases, anticipation for the Wanted Man tour is already building. For Boone, the tour represents both a continuation of his current success and an opportunity to further expand his reach across the United States.
As summer 2026 approaches, the tour is likely to be closely watched by industry analysts and fans alike, offering another measure of Boone’s growing influence in the global pop landscape.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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