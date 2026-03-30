Benson Boone to go on ‘Wanted Man’ tour across the US in 2026 – Dates, venues, and all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Benson Boone has announced a new US tour titled Wanted Man, set to take place in summer 2026. The announcement marks the latest step in the artist’s rapid rise, following a series of successful releases and a major international touring run.
The upcoming tour comes on the heels of Boone’s American Heart World Tour, which ran from August 2025 to March 2026 and spanned North America and Europe. That tour, his first full arena run, featured around 50 shows and helped cement his reputation as a compelling live performer with a growing global fanbase.
Here are the dates and venues:
07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena
04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
The Wanted Man tour is expected to build on that momentum, with performances across several US cities during the summer months. While full venue and date details are still emerging, listings indicate appearances at major live events, including festival-style performances such as the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labour Day experience in Colorado.
Boone has gained prominence over the past two years with chart-topping singles and a strong digital following. His breakout hit Beautiful Things brought him mainstream recognition, while subsequent releases have reinforced his position within contemporary pop music.
The naming of the new tour after Wanted Man, one of his popular tracks, signals a continued focus on material that translates well to live performance. Boone himself has previously highlighted certain songs as particularly suited to the stage, reflecting his emphasis on high-energy shows and audience engagement.
His live performances have become a defining aspect of his appeal. Reviews from recent concerts describe elaborate staging, choreographed moments and a confident stage presence, all of which have contributed to sold-out venues and strong ticket demand. The move from smaller venues to large arenas within a short span of time underlines the speed of his commercial growth.
While ticketing details and additional stops are expected to be released in phases, anticipation for the Wanted Man tour is already building. For Boone, the tour represents both a continuation of his current success and an opportunity to further expand his reach across the United States.
As summer 2026 approaches, the tour is likely to be closely watched by industry analysts and fans alike, offering another measure of Boone’s growing influence in the global pop landscape.