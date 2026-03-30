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Benson Boone to go on ‘Wanted Man’ tour across the US in 2026 – Dates, venues, and all you need to know

Benson Boone has announced his ‘Wanted Man’ US tour for summer 2026, building on his growing popularity. The tour follows his recent global success and is expected to feature major cities and fan-favourite tracks.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published30 Mar 2026, 03:14 AM IST
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Benson Boone announces new US tour titled ‘Wanted Man’.
Benson Boone announces new US tour titled ‘Wanted Man’.
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American singer-songwriter Benson Boone has announced a new US tour titled Wanted Man, set to take place in summer 2026. The announcement marks the latest step in the artist’s rapid rise, following a series of successful releases and a major international touring run.

Benson Boone announces next US tour

The upcoming tour comes on the heels of Boone’s American Heart World Tour, which ran from August 2025 to March 2026 and spanned North America and Europe. That tour, his first full arena run, featured around 50 shows and helped cement his reputation as a compelling live performer with a growing global fanbase.

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Here are the dates and venues:

JULY

07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

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15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

AUGUST

02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena

04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

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14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

SEPTEMBER

01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

More about the tour

The Wanted Man tour is expected to build on that momentum, with performances across several US cities during the summer months. While full venue and date details are still emerging, listings indicate appearances at major live events, including festival-style performances such as the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labour Day experience in Colorado.

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Boone has gained prominence over the past two years with chart-topping singles and a strong digital following. His breakout hit Beautiful Things brought him mainstream recognition, while subsequent releases have reinforced his position within contemporary pop music.

The naming of the new tour after Wanted Man, one of his popular tracks, signals a continued focus on material that translates well to live performance. Boone himself has previously highlighted certain songs as particularly suited to the stage, reflecting his emphasis on high-energy shows and audience engagement.

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His live performances have become a defining aspect of his appeal. Reviews from recent concerts describe elaborate staging, choreographed moments and a confident stage presence, all of which have contributed to sold-out venues and strong ticket demand. The move from smaller venues to large arenas within a short span of time underlines the speed of his commercial growth.

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While ticketing details and additional stops are expected to be released in phases, anticipation for the Wanted Man tour is already building. For Boone, the tour represents both a continuation of his current success and an opportunity to further expand his reach across the United States.

As summer 2026 approaches, the tour is likely to be closely watched by industry analysts and fans alike, offering another measure of Boone’s growing influence in the global pop landscape.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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