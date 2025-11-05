Best Hollywood thrillers on Netflix and Prime Video: Bird Box, 10 Cloverfield Lane and more

Netflix and Prime Video have some of the best Hollywood thrillers, ranging from psychological mind games to nail-biting survival stories. Praised by eminent critics, these titles will keep you on the edge of your seat, out and out. Without further ado, here is a look at five Hollywood thrillers on Netflix and Prime Video that you simply cannot miss.

Bird Box Bird Box, which is based on the 2014 book, follows Sandra Bullock's character, Malorie Hayes, as she makes her way through a society where mass suicides are caused by invisible forces. Flashbacks depict Malorie's early hardships and interactions with both allies and strangers, such as Tom (Trevante Rhodes) and Olympia (Danielle Macdonald), as she leads two children along a river while wearing blindfolds.

Directed by Susanne Bier, Bird Box was released on 14 December 2018. Bird Box is available on Netflix.

10 Cloverfield Lane Following a vehicle accident, Michelle, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, awakens in a bunker and is informed that the outside world has been poisoned. Howard (John Goodman), her prisoner, demands that she remain indoors with him and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.)

10 Cloverfield Lane, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, was released on 11 March 2016. The film is on Prime Video.

The Platform Iván Massagué's character, Goreng, awakens in The Pit, a vertical prison where food is transported from the uppermost floors to the lowest, leaving little for the inmates below. He and his cellmate Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor) learn about human greed and survival.

The Platform by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia came out on 6 September 2019. It is currently available on Netflix.

You Were Never Really Here Joaquin Phoenix plays Joe, a PTSD-afflicted military veteran who saves women from the sex trade. He finds himself in peril when a routine mission goes awry. The film ultimately emphasises the human cost of both rescue operations and violence.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here premiered in theatres on 6 April 2018. You Were Never Really Here is on Prime Video.

Watcher Maika Monroe's character, Julia, and her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), relocate to Bucharest. After finding out that a serial killer targets young women, she becomes increasingly paranoid. Watcher emphasises loneliness and mistrust in a new city.

Directed by Chloe Okuno, the movie was released on 3 June 2022. Watcher is currently available on Prime Video.

FAQs Is Bird Box based on a book? Yes, Bird Box is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman. The film adaptation, starring Sandra Bullock, was released on Netflix in December 2018.

Who stars in 10 Cloverfield Lane and what is it about? The movie stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, and John Gallagher Jr. It follows a woman trapped in a bunker after being told the outside world is unsafe.

