Best Netflix movies for romantic fools: If you enjoyed Aap Jaisa Koi, you'll love these rom-coms

On July 11, Aap Jaisa Koi premiered on Netflix India and instantly captured viewers’ attention. If you love moody, mature love stories and consider yourself a “romantic fool”, here are some Netflix movies that you’re likely to enjoy.

8 Vasantalu A quiet and soulful tale, 8 Vasantalu (Eight springs) follows a woman’s journey through the changing seasons of life and love. Rooted in emotions and cultural depth, it’s a beautiful exploration of healing, relationships and rediscovery.

If you enjoy subtle storytelling with heartfelt performances and gentle romance, this Telugu gem is a must-watch.

Past Lives Past Lives is a quietly-powerful film. It doesn’t follow the typical love triangle or melodrama. It’s more about what’s left unsaid, what could have been and how life takes us down different paths.

The Korean film is gentle and slow-paced, but it lingers long after it ends. The performances are subtle yet moving, especially in the final scene. It captures the pain of letting go with maturity and grace.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar Vivek Soni, the director of Aap Jaisa Koi, made Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. The newlyweds are forced to live apart due to their jobs. Justin Prabhakaran, a veteran in Tamil movies, composed the music for this film, marking his Bollywood debut.

On Netflix, the film received 2.8 million views in the first week. Within two weeks, It became one of the the top non-English watches around the world.

Also Read | Want to watch Jurassic World Rebirth? Here are the streaming details

Laila Majnu A modern retelling of the timeless love saga, Laila Majnu captures the madness, passion and tragedy of soulmates torn by fate. Set in a wintry, poetic landscape of Kashmir, this film dives deep into the heartbreak of true love.

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri starred in this tragic love story, directed by Sajid Ali. Comedian Ravi Gupta, a self-confessed obsessed fan of the film, has said that there is no point of return once someone watches the movie.

Life in a … Metro A classic ensemble romantic musical set in the hustle of Mumbai, Life in a Metro weaves multiple love stories, just like its 2025 spiritual sequel, Metro In Dino.

Anurag Basu won multiple awards for Best Screenplay. Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma were awarded Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. Kangana Ranaut won at the Stardust Awards, and Shilpa Shetty won at the Zee Cine Awards.

Aay Set against the lush greenery of Kerala, Aay is a breezy rom-com that follows a sweet connection between two opposites who meet by chance. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Karthik returns to his village and falls in love with Pallavi. But, caste differences force her into an arranged marriage.