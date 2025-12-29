Best of 2025: Music playlists for 2026 New Year celebration party; biggest Bollywood hits and global chartbusters

Looking to have a blast on New Year’s Eve this year? You’ll need to play the biggest hits of 2025 to welcome 2026. Whether you prefer international hits or Bollywood melodies, check out our playlists:

Biggest international hits 2025 The biggest international hits of 2025 demonstrate the significant influence of pop, K-pop, Latin music and hip-hop on worldwide listening. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars dominated with Die With A Smile, which became Spotify’s number one global song of the year.

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars also scored a major hit with APT., topping Apple Music and ranking high on Spotify. Billie Eilish followed closely with BIRDS OF A FEATHER. Kendrick Lamar and SZA delivered two major global hits with luther and luther (30 for 30).

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and The Weeknd also featured with strong worldwide tracks. Viral favourites like Ordinary by Alex Warren, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYE and Messy by Lola Young kept social media engagement high.

Latin pop remained powerful with La Plena. K-pop continued its global rise, led by Golden from HUNTR/X.

Here is our playlist for global hits of 2025:

Song Title Artist(s) Die With A Smile Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars APT. ROSÉ & Bruno Mars BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA Ordinary Alex Warren The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift Golden HUNTR/X DtMF Bad Bunny That’s So True Gracie Abrams WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! RAYE Manchild Sabrina Carpenter back to friends sombr Sailor Song Gigi Perez Abracadabra Lady Gaga Sports car Tate McRae La Plena W Sound, Beéle & Ovy On The Drums Timeless The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Messy Lola Young Beautiful Things Benson Boone luther (30 for 30) Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Bollywood Hits 2025 This year brought a diverse mix of Bollywood music hits that dominated streaming platforms, social media and party playlists across India.

Heartbreak songs like Saiyaara and Barbaad became major favourites. Both tracks gained a strong emotional connection among young listeners.

Romantic numbers such as Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon and Jaane Tu stayed popular at weddings and continued to trend for months.

High-energy tracks dominated as well. The Dhurandhar album delivered big viral hits with its title track and FA9LA, blending rap and catchy beats. Dance numbers like Monica, Laal Pari and Bijuria became party essentials in clubs and celebrations.

Several songs by AR Rahman, including Aawaara Angaara and Chikiri Chikiri, recorded massive streaming numbers.

Other songs, such as Deewaniyat, Uyi Amma and Panwadi, became viral because of their unique styles and hook steps. Here is our playlist for top Bollywood songs in 2025:

Song Artists Saiyaara Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon Arijit Singh Jaane Tu A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh Dhurandhar – Title Track Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas FA9LA Flipperachi Deewaniyat Vishal Mishra Laal Pari Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur Zamaana Lage Arijit Singh Monica Anirudh Ravichander Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan Shashwat Sachdev Ghafoor Ujwal Gupta, Shashwat Sachdev, Shilpa Rao Uyi Amma Amit Trivedi, Madhubanti Bagchi Nasha Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon Aawaara Angaara A.R. Rahman Chikiri Chikiri A.R. Rahman Sitare Zameen Par Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy Panwadi Masoom Sharma, Khesarilal Yadav, Pritam Chakraborty, Akasa Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Dev Negi Aavan Jaavan Arijit Singh Barbaad Jubin Nautiyal Bijuria Sonu Nigam, Ravi Pawar, Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi

The interest in ‘New Year’ on Google India from 28 December to 29 December remained high: