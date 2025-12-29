Best of 2025: Music playlists for 2026 New Year celebration party; biggest Bollywood hits and global chartbusters

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the biggest hits of 2025, featuring international favourites like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, and Bollywood hits that captured listeners' hearts. From emotional ballads to high-energy dance tracks.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Dec 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Looking to have a blast on New Year’s Eve this year? You’ll need to play the biggest hits of 2025 to welcome 2026. Whether you prefer international hits or Bollywood melodies, check out our playlists:

Biggest international hits 2025

The biggest international hits of 2025 demonstrate the significant influence of pop, K-pop, Latin music and hip-hop on worldwide listening. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars dominated with Die With A Smile, which became Spotify’s number one global song of the year.

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars also scored a major hit with APT., topping Apple Music and ranking high on Spotify. Billie Eilish followed closely with BIRDS OF A FEATHER. Kendrick Lamar and SZA delivered two major global hits with luther and luther (30 for 30).

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and The Weeknd also featured with strong worldwide tracks. Viral favourites like Ordinary by Alex Warren, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYE and Messy by Lola Young kept social media engagement high.

Latin pop remained powerful with La Plena. K-pop continued its global rise, led by Golden from HUNTR/X.

Here is our playlist for global hits of 2025:

Song TitleArtist(s)
Die With A SmileLady Gaga & Bruno Mars
APT.ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
BIRDS OF A FEATHERBillie Eilish
lutherKendrick Lamar & SZA
OrdinaryAlex Warren
The Fate of OpheliaTaylor Swift
GoldenHUNTR/X
DtMFBad Bunny
That’s So TrueGracie Abrams
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!RAYE
ManchildSabrina Carpenter
back to friendssombr
Sailor SongGigi Perez
AbracadabraLady Gaga
Sports carTate McRae
La PlenaW Sound, Beéle & Ovy On The Drums
TimelessThe Weeknd & Playboi Carti
MessyLola Young
Beautiful ThingsBenson Boone
luther (30 for 30)Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Bollywood Hits 2025

This year brought a diverse mix of Bollywood music hits that dominated streaming platforms, social media and party playlists across India.

Heartbreak songs like Saiyaara and Barbaad became major favourites. Both tracks gained a strong emotional connection among young listeners.

Romantic numbers such as Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon and Jaane Tu stayed popular at weddings and continued to trend for months.

High-energy tracks dominated as well. The Dhurandhar album delivered big viral hits with its title track and FA9LA, blending rap and catchy beats. Dance numbers like Monica, Laal Pari and Bijuria became party essentials in clubs and celebrations.

Several songs by AR Rahman, including Aawaara Angaara and Chikiri Chikiri, recorded massive streaming numbers.

Other songs, such as Deewaniyat, Uyi Amma and Panwadi, became viral because of their unique styles and hook steps. Here is our playlist for top Bollywood songs in 2025:

SongArtists
SaiyaaraFaheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi
Tu Hain Toh Main HoonArijit Singh
Jaane TuA.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh
Dhurandhar – Title TrackHanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas
FA9LAFlipperachi
DeewaniyatVishal Mishra
Laal PariYo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur
Zamaana LageArijit Singh
MonicaAnirudh Ravichander
Ishq Jalakar – KarvaanShashwat Sachdev
GhafoorUjwal Gupta, Shashwat Sachdev, Shilpa Rao
Uyi AmmaAmit Trivedi, Madhubanti Bagchi
NashaJasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon
Aawaara AngaaraA.R. Rahman
Chikiri ChikiriA.R. Rahman
Sitare Zameen ParShankar–Ehsaan–Loy
PanwadiMasoom Sharma, Khesarilal Yadav, Pritam Chakraborty, Akasa Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Dev Negi
Aavan JaavanArijit Singh
BarbaadJubin Nautiyal
BijuriaSonu Nigam, Ravi Pawar, Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi

