Best of 2025: Top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series; Panchayat, The Family Man, Paatal Lok and more

Amazon Prime Video released a number of web series in 2025. Here are our picks for the top 10 shows this year.

Fallout (Season 2)

It had a massive premiere in December. This is currently the number 1 show on Prime Video globally.

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten

Story: The new season moves to the Mojave Wasteland and New Vegas. Lucy and the Ghoul chase Hank MacLean. The Brotherhood of Steel faces internal conflict over the development of cold fusion. Norm MacLean uncovers Vault secrets.

Reacher (Season 3)

Released in February, it is an adaptation of the novel Persuader. It is one of the most-watched web series of the year.

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall

Story: Reacher joins DEA agent Susan Duffy to go undercover inside Zachary Beck’s smuggling network. He becomes their bodyguard to gain trust. During the mission, he finds his real enemy, Xavier Quinn, is alive. The season ends with deadly fights as Reacher seeks justice.

The Family Man (Season 3)

The long-awaited third season returned in late 2025. It continued Srikant Tiwari’s high-stakes espionage and family drama.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur

Story: Srikant faces a geopolitical crisis in Northeast India while China increases pressure along the border. His mentor, Gautam, is killed by Rukma, who also frames Srikant. Forced to flee with his family, Srikant hunts Rukma.

Panchayat (Season 4)

This season focuses on high-stakes village elections in Phulera. It remains one of India’s most popular rural comedy-dramas.

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav

Story: Season 4 follows a fierce local election battle in Phulera between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi. Abhishek loses his neutrality after a brawl and supports Pradhan’s side. At the same time, his romance with Rinki develops.

Paatal Lok (Season 2)

The second season of this gritty crime thriller received critical praise. Hathi Ram Chaudhary’s story continued its intense narrative.

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome

Story: The story mixes a political assassination with a local mystery that leads the characters into Nagaland. A decapitated leader, a missing worker and a drug syndicate connect the cases.

Ziddi Girls

It premiered in February and quickly rose to become one of the top 5 shows on Prime Video India.

Cast: Atiya Tara, Umang Bhadana, Anupriya Caroli

Story: The web series follows three strong-willed college girls. They tackle bullying, class politics, and moral hypocrisy on campus.

Dupahiya

Released in March, the OTT show gained attention for its raw rural setting.

Cast: Sparsh Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane

Story: Set in Uttar Pradesh, the OTT show follows two men whose lives are altered after they steal a motorcycle. What begins as a small crime pulls them into a violent feud involving local gangsters.

Andhera

This supernatural horror-investigation web series premiered in August. The eight-episode series blends elements of urban horror, psychological tension and police procedurals.

Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli

Story: The story follows the disappearance of Bani Baruah in Mumbai. A mysterious living darkness haunts the city. Inspector Kalpana Kadam investigates while Jay, a medical student with disturbing visions, teams up with podcaster Rumi to uncover the truth.

Khauf

The show has drawn attention for its eerie atmosphere and psychological tension.

Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Chum Darang

Story: Madhu, a sexual assault survivor from Gwalior, moves to Delhi for a new start. But, she gets a haunted hostel room to live in. Her past trauma mixes with the room’s dark history.

Do You Wanna Partner

It premiered in September and quickly became a popular light-hearted title on Prime Video.

Cast: Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari