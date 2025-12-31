Best of 2025: Top 10 JioHotstar web series; Mrs Deshpande, Special Ops, Criminal Justice and more

JioHotstar released a number of web series in 2025. Here are our picks for the top 10 shows this year.

Mrs Deshpande

This is a crime thriller starring Madhuri Dixit as a serial killer who is imprisoned.

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Story: Seema Deshpande is a notorious serial killer serving 25 years in solitary confinement. When new murders copy her exact style, the police seek her help. She agrees only if her estranged son, Inspector Tejas Phadke, works with her.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

It is a mystery web series featuring Konkona Sen Sharma as an investigator solving a teenage girl's murder.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma, Shiv Panditt

Story: The story follows the murder investigation of Naina Marathe, a university student found dead in a car submerged in a Navi Mumbai lake. ACP Sanyukta Das and her replacement, Jai Kanwal, work together for six tense days. The season ends on a major cliffhanger.

Kanneda

This is an eight-episode Hindi crime-drama directed by Chandan Arora.

Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey

Story: The story follows Nimma Chahal, who escapes India after the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He moves to Vancouver, seeking a new life through rugby and music. Facing racism and loneliness, he slips into gang culture. He joins crime lord Randhava.

The Secrets of the Shiledars

It is a six-episode Hindi mystery-adventure series directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for the Munjya movie.

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani

Story: Dr Ravi Naik, a history-loving YouTuber, learns he belongs to an ancient secret order called the Shiledars. They were sworn to protect Shivaji Maharaj’s hidden treasure.

Special OPS: Season 2

Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh in this high-stakes espionage thriller.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker

Story: The new season shifts into cyber-terrorism as Dr Piyush Bhargav, India’s top AI expert, is kidnapped during a tech summit. R&AW officer Himmat Singh discovers that ‘The Collector’ is planning a massive digital attack on India’s UPI network.

Criminal Justice: Season 4

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra in a new complex legal battle.

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla

Story: The story follows Dr Raj Nagpal, a top surgeon, who is found holding the dead body of his girlfriend, Roshni. He becomes the main suspect. Then, his estranged wife Anju hires lawyer Madhav Mishra.

Salakaar

This is an espionage thriller, inspired by true events.

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mouni Roy

Story: The story moves between 1978 and 2025. In 1978, young R&AW agent Adhir Dayal secretly enters Islamabad to disrupt Pakistan’s nuclear project at Kahuta. In 2025, a new threat rises.

The Trial: Season 2

This season continues Noyonika's journey through betrayal and legal challenges.

Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan

Story: The new season follows Noyonika as she grows into a strong lawyer while her personal life falls apart. She files for divorce from Rajiv, who pressures her to support his political comeback.

Pharma

This is a Malayalam medical thriller that exposes corruption within the pharmaceutical industry.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran

Story: KP Vinod, a middle-class medical representative, rises quickly after boosting sales of a new drug called KydoXin. Over time, he discovers the medicine’s dangerous side effects and a cover-up by powerful executives.

Rambo in Love

This is a Telugu romantic comedy web series directed by Ajith Reddy R.

Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Bhargav Garampalli