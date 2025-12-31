Best of 2025: Top 10 ZEE5 web series; Thode Door Thode Paas, Bibhishon, Bakaiti and more

ZEE5 released a number of web series in 2025. Here are our picks for the top 10 shows this year.

Crime Beat

It’s a Hindi crime thriller inspired by real headlines.

Advertisement

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Saba Azad

Story: Set in Delhi in the early 2010s, the story follows Abhishek Sinha, a small-town reporter chasing a career-saving scoop. His investigation into fugitive gangster Binny Chaudhary exposes a major Commonwealth Games corruption link.

Chhal Kapat: The Deception

It is a mystery thriller set at a destination wedding with a shocking murder.

Advertisement

Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Yahhve Sharma

Story: The story follows a wedding reunion in a remote MP village where influencer Shalu dies in a pond. SP Devika suspects murder and questions nine guests. Secrets, betrayals and a hidden pregnancy emerge as friendships crumble.

Janaawar: The Beast Within

It is a tribal crime drama in the Chhattisgarh forests.

Advertisement

Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale

Story: The story follows Hemant Kumar, who must handle a gold theft and a missing man while preparing for his child’s birth. His investigation uncovers caste tensions, corruption and linked murders.

Bibhishon

It is a Bengali noir thriller about a detective chasing a killer in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Cast: Amit Saha, Soham Majumdar, Debchandrima Singha Roy

Story: The story is set in rural Bengal where Sub-Inspector Bidhan Sen struggles to manage a missing person case. It involves a petty theft and the discovery of a headless body. Under pressure from his superior, he uncovers who commit the murders.

Regai

It is a Tamil crime thriller involving a complex investigation.

Advertisement

Cast: Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan

Story: The police case starts when SI Vetri and Constable Sandhiya find human hands hidden in a melting ice cart. Forensics reveal the victims were four young men earlier declared dead in an “accident”.

Pyaar Testing

This is a romantic comedy released on Valentine's Day 2025.

Advertisement

Cast: Abhishek Nigam, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra

Story: Sid and Tanu are a young couple who want to marry but fear divorce. They decide to test their compatibility by secretly living together for two months. Their planned “trial run” turns chaotic.

Heartiley Battery

It is a Tamil romantic sci-fi with feel-good fantasy elements.

Advertisement

Cast: Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman, Anith Yashpaul

Story: The story follows Sofia, a sharp, science-minded woman who views love as nothing more than biology and chemistry. She creates a “Love Meter” to measure romantic feelings. But, her beliefs are shaken when she meets Sid.

Inspection Bungalow

It is a Malayalam horror-comedy.

Advertisement

Cast: Azees Nedumangad, Senthil Krishna, Anand Manmadhan

Story: The story takes place in an old colonial Inspection Bungalow in remote Kerala. It is rumoured to be haunted. A landslide traps government officials and a young couple inside for the night.

Thode Door Thode Paas

It is a Hindi family drama with relatable, emotionally-charged storytelling.

Advertisement

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Story: The Mehta family lives together but stays emotionally distant. Everyone is glued to their gadgets. When Ashwin Mehta, a retired naval officer, returns home and sees this, he challenges them to a six-month ‘digital fast’.

Bakaiti

This Web series features a talented cast well known for their work in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Keshav Sadhna