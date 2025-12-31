Best of 2025: Top 10 ZEE5 web series; Thode Door Thode Paas, Bibhishon, Bakaiti and more

ZEE5 released a number of web series in 2025. Here are our picks for the top 10 shows this year.
It’s a Hindi crime thriller inspired by real headlines.
Cast: Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Saba Azad
Story: Set in Delhi in the early 2010s, the story follows Abhishek Sinha, a small-town reporter chasing a career-saving scoop. His investigation into fugitive gangster Binny Chaudhary exposes a major Commonwealth Games corruption link.
It is a mystery thriller set at a destination wedding with a shocking murder.
Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Yahhve Sharma
Story: The story follows a wedding reunion in a remote MP village where influencer Shalu dies in a pond. SP Devika suspects murder and questions nine guests. Secrets, betrayals and a hidden pregnancy emerge as friendships crumble.
It is a tribal crime drama in the Chhattisgarh forests.
Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale
Story: The story follows Hemant Kumar, who must handle a gold theft and a missing man while preparing for his child’s birth. His investigation uncovers caste tensions, corruption and linked murders.
It is a Bengali noir thriller about a detective chasing a killer in Kolkata.
Cast: Amit Saha, Soham Majumdar, Debchandrima Singha Roy
Story: The story is set in rural Bengal where Sub-Inspector Bidhan Sen struggles to manage a missing person case. It involves a petty theft and the discovery of a headless body. Under pressure from his superior, he uncovers who commit the murders.
It is a Tamil crime thriller involving a complex investigation.
Cast: Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan
Story: The police case starts when SI Vetri and Constable Sandhiya find human hands hidden in a melting ice cart. Forensics reveal the victims were four young men earlier declared dead in an “accident”.
This is a romantic comedy released on Valentine's Day 2025.
Cast: Abhishek Nigam, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra
Story: Sid and Tanu are a young couple who want to marry but fear divorce. They decide to test their compatibility by secretly living together for two months. Their planned “trial run” turns chaotic.
It is a Tamil romantic sci-fi with feel-good fantasy elements.
Cast: Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman, Anith Yashpaul
Story: The story follows Sofia, a sharp, science-minded woman who views love as nothing more than biology and chemistry. She creates a “Love Meter” to measure romantic feelings. But, her beliefs are shaken when she meets Sid.
It is a Malayalam horror-comedy.
Cast: Azees Nedumangad, Senthil Krishna, Anand Manmadhan
Story: The story takes place in an old colonial Inspection Bungalow in remote Kerala. It is rumoured to be haunted. A landslide traps government officials and a young couple inside for the night.
It is a Hindi family drama with relatable, emotionally-charged storytelling.
Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur
Story: The Mehta family lives together but stays emotionally distant. Everyone is glued to their gadgets. When Ashwin Mehta, a retired naval officer, returns home and sees this, he challenges them to a six-month ‘digital fast’.
This Web series features a talented cast well known for their work in Bollywood.
Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Keshav Sadhna
Story: The story follows the Mishra family from Ghaziabad. Humour, exaggeration and daily chaos are normal. Trouble starts when Bittu loses his job and hides it from his strict father.