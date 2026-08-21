Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Prediction: Will movie become Nivin Pauly’s biggest Day 1 opening grosser?

Nivin Pauly's latest release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, hit the theatre screens on Friday with big expectations. Also starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is helmed by the Premalu director Girish AD. The film is expected to be the next big hit for Nivin Pauly after Sarvam Maya.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 1 According to a real-time update by film tracker Sacnilk, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with earnings of ₹31 lakh net from 460 shows. The earnings of the film were expected to increase throughout the day.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Advance Booking According to a report by KoiMoi, the pre-sales for the Nivin Pauly-starrer in Kerala moved ahead of his previous records including, Sarvam Maya. The 2025 release had collected ₹1.24 crore in Kerala via Advance booking for its opening day, while Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had already hit ₹1.25 crore by Thursday afternoon, as per the report. The film was predicted to register the second-highest advance booking in Nivin Pauly’s career, trailing behind Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Worldwide, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has reportedly crossed ₹1.7 crore in gross pre-sales. Based on its advance booking, the film is expected to open at over ₹3.5 crore in India, with the possibility of hitting the ₹4 crore mark. For now, word of mouth and morning show reactions will play a key role for the film.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit review Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with mostly positive reviews on the internet. A user took to X and wrote about the film, "Kudos to Girish AD for the Consistency. Nivin Pauly-Mami combo is loveable. Humor & Romance Treatment in Screenplay excels; Packed with Beautiful Moments & gud music. Thr is Slight dip in later hlf. Cute Interval & Climax portions. FUN Entertainer. WORTH!"

"Better than Sarvam Maya for me," added a fan.

Another one posted, "A simple breezy romcom with enough fun, music & drama. Great 1st half & Avg 2nd half, bt managed with a nice climax. Cakewalk role for Nivin & Mamita. Roshan scores. Spoof humors r the main highlight. Technically gud. Inconsistent script."

Someone else mentioned in a review: "Watched Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Perfect Onam movie to enjoy with your family and friends..what a performance by each and every cast, as always Girish A.D never disappoints. Onam thook loading...."

Will it become Nivin Pauly’s biggest opener? The day 1 collection of the film will be revealed after night shows. If it fares well, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit might become Nivin Pauly’s career-best opener. So far, the actor's best opening day business belongs to the 2018 period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film had grossed ₹5.3 crore in India on its opening day and went on to register an estimated worldwide gross of ₹9.54 crore.