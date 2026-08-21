Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Prediction: Will movie become Nivin Pauly’s biggest Day 1 opening grosser?

Nivin Pauly's latest release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, hit the theatre screens on Friday with big expectations. Also starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is helmed by the Premalu director Girish AD. The film is expected to be the next big hit for Nivin Pauly after Sarvam Maya.

Advertisement

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 1 According to a real-time update by film tracker Sacnilk, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with earnings of ₹31 lakh net from 460 shows. The earnings of the film were expected to increase throughout the day.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Advance Booking According to a report by KoiMoi, the pre-sales for the Nivin Pauly-starrer in Kerala moved ahead of his previous records including, Sarvam Maya. The 2025 release had collected ₹1.24 crore in Kerala via Advance booking for its opening day, while Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had already hit ₹1.25 crore by Thursday afternoon, as per the report. The film was predicted to register the second-highest advance booking in Nivin Pauly’s career, trailing behind Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Advertisement

Worldwide, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has reportedly crossed ₹1.7 crore in gross pre-sales. Based on its advance booking, the film is expected to open at over ₹3.5 crore in India, with the possibility of hitting the ₹4 crore mark. For now, word of mouth and morning show reactions will play a key role for the film.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit review Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with mostly positive reviews on the internet. A user took to X and wrote about the film, "Kudos to Girish AD for the Consistency. Nivin Pauly-Mami combo is loveable. Humor & Romance Treatment in Screenplay excels; Packed with Beautiful Moments & gud music. Thr is Slight dip in later hlf. Cute Interval & Climax portions. FUN Entertainer. WORTH!"

Advertisement

"Better than Sarvam Maya for me," added a fan.

Another one posted, "A simple breezy romcom with enough fun, music & drama. Great 1st half & Avg 2nd half, bt managed with a nice climax. Cakewalk role for Nivin & Mamita. Roshan scores. Spoof humors r the main highlight. Technically gud. Inconsistent script."

Someone else mentioned in a review: "Watched Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Perfect Onam movie to enjoy with your family and friends..what a performance by each and every cast, as always Girish A.D never disappoints. Onam thook loading...."

Will it become Nivin Pauly’s biggest opener? The day 1 collection of the film will be revealed after night shows. If it fares well, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit might become Nivin Pauly’s career-best opener. So far, the actor's best opening day business belongs to the 2018 period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film had grossed ₹5.3 crore in India on its opening day and went on to register an estimated worldwide gross of ₹9.54 crore.

Advertisement

In comparison, Pauly's last memorable hit, Sarvam Maya had opened at ₹3.5 crore in India, with its worldwide opening gross at around ₹8.3 crore. For Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to claim Nivin’s biggest opening day record, it will need to gross more than ₹5.3 crore domestically.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.