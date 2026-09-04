Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: OTT release date, platform of Nivin Pauly starrer's Tamil, Telugu versions

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer dominating the box office is set to hit ₹250 crore gross milestone soon. Released on 21 August on the occasion of Onam festival, the film has maintained strong box-office momentum and has been steady even in second week. Even film trade analyst Taran Adarsh commended Mollywood movie's strong performance at the international box office.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit worldwide collection According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the Malayalam rom-com did a business of ₹231.25 crore worldwide during its two-week run in theatres. So far, the blockbuster movie has raked in ₹119.25 crore in the domestic market while ₹112 crore came from overseas earning. As it continues its dream run in theatres and prepares for OTT release, let's have a look at Week 2 box office collection figures (in gross).

Tamil Nadu - ₹2.04 crore

Karnataka - ₹4.08 crore

Kerala - ₹49.55 crore

Rest of India - ₹2.53 crore

India - ₹58.20 crore

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Day 14 box office collection On Thursday, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit minted ₹4.75 crore gross, ending two week run at the box office. Girish AD helmed movie revolves around a character named Justin, who is portrayed as an affable, unmarried man in his thirties living in quiet neighbourhood of Karukutti. The story takes a dramatic turn when young a young girl Ashley, from Mundakkayam, moves in next door with her family. The plot develops on their routine neighbourly interactions as Ashley finds herself drawn to Justin’s charming demeanour.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date When and where to watch the Nivin Pauly starrer The filmmakers have not announced any OTT release date, but curiosity is building ever since media reports suggested that the streaming rights of the film have been acquired by JioHotstar. The film is expected to premiere on the digital screens in October, after completing its theatrical run.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's Tamil and Telugu versions hit big screen Produced by Bhavana Studios, the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of the Malayalam blockbuster hit theatres on Friday, 4 September. Future Runup Films released the Tamil version, while Mythri Movie Makers and Future Runup Films joined hands for the film’s Telugu release. With this move, the filmmakers are monetizing around the hype and cleverly expanding to markets outside Kerala.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit star cast Besides lead actors, the star cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Bindu Panicker and Meenakshi Raveendran in pivotal roles