Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has rejected divorce rumours and explained the reason why she is living apart from her husband.

Govinda is active in politics and several party workers keep visiting his office, the couple decided live in different houses for their grown up daughter, Sunita Ahuja was heard as saying in the video.

“Ab jab beti jawan ho gayi hai, hum ghar mein aaram se shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha. Agar is duniya mein koi mai ka laal mujhe aur Govinda ko alag kar sakta hai, toh samne aakar dikhaye,” Times of India quoted Ahuja as saying in a video which is allegedly going viral online.