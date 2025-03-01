’Beti jawan ho gayi hai...’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja denies divorce rumours, explains living apart from actor

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has dismissed divorce rumors, explaining their decision to live separately for their daughter. She noted that they chose different homes to maintain comfort and privacy as their daughter is now grown up.

Updated1 Mar 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Sunita Ahuja and Govinda are married for 37 years. (Instagram)(IG)

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has rejected divorce rumours and explained the reason why she is living apart from her husband.

Govinda is active in politics and several party workers keep visiting his office, the couple decided live in different houses for their grown up daughter, Sunita Ahuja was heard as saying in the video.

“Ab jab beti jawan ho gayi hai, hum ghar mein aaram se shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha. Agar is duniya mein koi mai ka laal mujhe aur Govinda ko alag kar sakta hai, toh samne aakar dikhaye,” Times of India quoted Ahuja as saying in a video which is allegedly going viral online. 

(More to come)

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 08:37 AM IST
