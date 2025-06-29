Beyoncé halts Cowboy Carter show at Houston midair as floating car tilts during ‘16 Carriages’ performance

A dramatic moment during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour concert in Houston on Saturday night sent waves of concern through the packed NRG Stadium, as a mid-performance stunt malfunctioned midair.

The global superstar was performing ‘16 Carriages’ while seated in a suspended, velvet-wrapped red Cadillac when the vehicle began to tilt dangerously as it hovered above the crowd.

Midair Scare Interrupts Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Stop in Houston Fan-captured footage of the incident shows the car slowly tipping sideways as it turned over one section of the stadium. Mid-song, Beyoncé is heard calling out, “Stop, stop, stop,” as the vehicle’s instability became apparent. The stunt, intended to give fans an intimate, overhead view while a montage of her career played on the big screen, had been executed without issue in previous shows.

Swift action was taken by her team as stage and security personnel rushed to lower the Cadillac safely and help unbuckle the singer. Cheers of relief rang out from the audience as Beyoncé was carefully escorted back to the stage.

Once safely on solid ground, Beyoncé seamlessly resumed her set. “I know if I fall, y’all will catch me,” she told the roaring crowd, reaffirming the strong bond she shares with her hometown fans.

Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, released a statement hours after the show, describing the event as a “technical mishap.” No injuries were reported, and the remainder of the show proceeded without further incident.