Beyoncé joins billionaire club at 44: Check out her net worth, incomes and more

Global music sensation Beyoncé is now a billionaire. Recently, Forbes reported that Beyoncé has officially joined the most exclusive club, placing herself as the fifth musician in history to hit the milestone.

She joined her husband Jay-Z, alongside Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna in the billionaire list.

Beyoncé's net worth Previously, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth to be $800 m ( ₹6,640 crore). It was predicted that the Single Ladies singer would cross the billionaire threshold soon.

Revealing details about her recent success, Forbes reported her income. She reinvented herself in 2024 as she released her album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé's recent success The launch unlocked new commercial avenues, including a Christmas NFL halftime performance and her concert becoming the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

How much is Beyoncé earning? Most of Beyoncé’s financial success comes from her long-term strategy of controlling her career through her own company, Parkwood Entertainment. She founded Parkwood Entertainment in 2010. The company manages nearly all aspects of her professional life, including music and documentaries to concert productions, allowing her to retain higher profit margins.

Talking about her decision to take charge early in her career, she once said, “When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn’t go to some big management company. I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success—you do it yourself.”

Besides this, she also diversified her earnings with investment ventures like hair care brand Cécred, whiskey label SirDavis, and fashion line Ivy Park. However, much of her wealth continues to come from music, especially from her ownership of her catalogue and earnings from global tours.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Forbes reported that the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed over $400 million in ticket sales with an estimated $50 million in merchandise sales. The tour hit headlines with its high-end spectacle, featuring elaborate production elements and guest appearances from her family and former Destiny’s Child bandmates.

By adopting a mini-residency model across nine stadiums in the U.S. and Europe, it is believed that she has made the most of her tour.

Combined with earnings from her music catalogue, sponsorships, a Netflix NFL halftime show, and brand endorsements, Forbes claimed that Beyoncé earned $148 million in 2025 before taxes, becoming the third-highest-paid musician in the world.