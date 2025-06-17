Beyoncé scripts history at Tottenham Stadium with record-breaking ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour grossing £45 million

Global superstar Beyoncé has broken multiple records with her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, setting new benchmarks in the live music industry.

Advertisement

With six back-to-back sold-out shows, the singer has become the first artist to perform that many concerts at the venue.

Beyonce scripts history at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with record-breaking tour The Grammy award-winning singer also now holds the record for the highest-grossing concerts ever held at the stadium, bringing in an estimated £45 million (around $61.5 million). Additionally, Beyoncé sold a staggering 275,000 tickets across her run — more than any artist has sold at the venue before.

The ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, which blends country influences with Beyoncé’s signature style, has drawn massive crowds and widespread acclaim. Fans travelled from across the UK and beyond to attend the concerts, which featured a mix of songs from her latest album and beloved classics.

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, known primarily as the home of the Premier League football club, has become a major destination for music events in recent years. But no artist has dominated it quite like Beyoncé. Her six-night residency not only cements her legacy as one of the most powerful performers in the world but also boosts the stadium’s growing reputation as a premier music venue.

Fan reactions to the sold-out tour Various Beyonce fans took to X to express their excitement and happiness for their favourite artist. One person wrote, “there will never be another one like her (sic),” while another user commented, “She’s the greatest pop star of the 21st century! (sic).”

A third user wrote, “Queen Bey isn’t just performing — she’s printing history (sic).” Another comment read, “She greatest artist of all time . Nobody is ever touching her (sic).”

Advertisement

Local businesses in the area reportedly saw a sharp increase in footfall during Beyoncé’s stay, with hotels, restaurants, and transport services experiencing higher-than-usual demand.