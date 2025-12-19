Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep’s action-packed film outperforms Prince and Family on opening day

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep’s Mollywood action-comedy film is making waves at the box office. Bha Bha Ba occupied a spot in the top 10 list of one of the biggest Malayalam openers of the year.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1 Bha Bha Ba outperformed Prince and Family which did a business of ₹1 crore on its first day in India. The action-packed entertainer raked in ₹6.7 crore net in India on its release day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film marked Dileep's career-best opening day in the US while the filmmakers added over 250 extra late night shows.

More about Bha Bha Ba Produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies, it grossed ₹8 crore at the worldwide box office.

Dhananjay Shankar helmed Malayalam movie, stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles. Released worldwide on 18 December 2025, it features a runtime of 153 minutes. Shot in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Kochi, and Perumbavoor, it features Mohanlal's extended cameo.

IMDb description for the movie states, “Three interconnected lives unfold, with one being a successful conman who continuously deceives others without facing consequences.”

Released amid controversy and public outrage, this movie hit the silver screen almost 10 days after the Malayali actor was acquitted in a high-profile case related to the sexual assault of a south Indian actress in 2017. Following his acquittal, he claimed that the case was a conspiracy to ruin his career and image as he accused the police and media of destroying his reputation.

“It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society,” PTI quoted Dileep as saying shortly after the local court acquitted the 58-year-old actor.