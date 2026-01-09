Bha Bha Ba OTT release date: When and where to watch Mohanlal-Dileep's Malayalam movie online

Bha Bha Ba OTT release date: Bha Bha Ba, the Mohanlal and Dileep starrer Mollywood action-comedy film, made waves at the box office and is now gearing up for its online debut.

The movie occupied a spot in the top 10 list of one of the biggest Malayalam openers of the year, raking in ₹6.7 crore net in India on its release day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

It also marked Dileep's career-best opening day in the US.

Advertisement

Bha Bha Ba OTT release date: When and where to watch Bha Bha Ba, starring Malayali star Mohanlal and Dileep, will begin streaming online from January 16 on Zee5.

In an official announcement, the OTT platform said, “Powerhouse Entertainer is Here… Bha Bha Bha Premieres 16th Jan On Malayalam ZEE5.”

Only the Malayalam version of the movie will be released for now. There's no update on the online release of its dubbed versions yet.

Advertisement

About Bha Bha Ba In addition to Mohanlal and Dileep, Bha Bha Ba, directed by Dhananjay Shankar, stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles.

The movie features a runtime of 153 minutes and was shot in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Kochi, and Perumbavoor. Mohanlal fans are in for a treat as the star gets an extended cameo in Bha Bha Ba.

Bha Bha Ba: Plot IMDb described the movie as, “Three interconnected lives unfold, with one being a successful conman who continuously deceives others without facing consequences."

The movie revolves around the kidnapping of CK Joseph, a newly elected Kerala Chief Minister, by a man who identifies himself as a "commoner". The kidnapper then starts taking grievances from the citizens to directly report them to the CM. As a police team headed by the CM's son begin their investigation, they find that the "commoner" is actually a man who is suffering from a mental health condition.

Advertisement

The events which follow lead to a spoof-filled action-comedy escapade, focusing on why “commoner” kidnapped the CM.

Bha Bha Ba: Controversy Bha Bha Ba, which hit the theatres on 18 December 2025 globally, was released amid controversy and public outrage. The movie was released almost 10 days after Dileep was acquitted in a 2017 high-profile sexual assault case.