Bha Bha Ba X review: Dileep’s ‘no-logic’ comedy film is a one-time watch

Bha Bha Ba X review: New Malayalam film, Bha Bha Ba, was released in theatres on Thursday. Starring Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Sandy, the film is helmed by Dhananjay Shankar. The film also stars Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance.

As fans rushed to the theatres to catch the early shows of Bha Bha Ba, social media is filled with early reactions to the film. Going by the posts, the film has gained mixed reactions from the public.

Bha Bha Ba X review While many hailed actor Dileep's performance in the film, some called Bha Bha Ba ‘no-logic madness.’ A few also hailed Mohanlal's brief role as the highlight of the film.

A user wrote on X, “#BhaBhaBa - A treat for Dileep and L fans and lovers of chaos. Great for a one-time watch with friends, as long as you don't mind the mid jokes and chaos sprinkled in between. 2.5/5”

“As the tagline suggests, it’s pure madness all around, but it fails to keep the audience fully engaged. Dileep was superb. There are plenty of old movie references—some clicked well, while others leave no real impression,” read another post after the first half of the film.

Another user called the film average in his social media review and wrote, “Watched #BhaBhaBa. A proper gimmick with a good 1st half & a weak 2nd half. Started with some genuine comedies. Decent making. Super interval scene. #Dileep's recent best. L's cameo is forced in the storyline, but his AURA was the only relax in the 2nd half. Poor climax. AVERAGE 2.5/5.”

One more said, “Loud, eccentric film with a narrative overloaded with references and spoofing. GBU of Mollywood targeted at the same set of audience. Head ache guaranteed for others. Lal portion works in the favour. He is the cheat code for the director (sic).”

Someone else endorsed the film and posted, “#BhaBhaBa is pure theatre material! Loved the whole atmosphere. And 2nd half and climax literally owned by this man with an extended cameo!!! Dileep is back after a while with a solid performance! Totally a paisa vasool entertainment!! Go for it.”

Bha Bha Ba controversy Bha Bha Ba faced protests and boycott calls across Kerala before its release.

The film ran into trouble for starring actor Dileep after his acquittal in the Kerala actress assault case. Many expressed their dissatisfaction with the verdict.