Bhai Tera Star Hai Twitter review: Raghav Juyal delivers sincere performance; but the movie…

Raghav Juyal’s first solo-hero movie, Bhai Tera Star Hai, was released on 30 July. The dancer-turned-actor has impressed millions with his performances in recent times.

There are very few reviews of Bhai Tera Star Hai on Twitter (now X). But, the available reviews have two things in common. Firstly, Raghav Juyal impresses with his performance. Secondly, the film is far from impressive.

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“Bhai Tera Star Hai is about madness that unfolds in the course of 1 night in London. All the takes in the film are 5 or 10 minutes long. For some time, one does get impressed that the makers managed to pack so much action into scenes filmed in a single take,” wrote one X user.

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“Raghav Juyal is amusing in a few scenes, but overall, his performance is too loud, possibly due to the script’s requirement. Niharika NM (Roshni) and Tina Desai (Chandani) deliver effective performances,” the user added.

“Raghav Juyal delivers a sincere performance. Weak screenplay and predictable story. Comedy is inconsistent. Emotional scenes lack impact. The supporting cast is decent. A promising concept with poor execution,” commented another user.

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Another user wrote, “A bold experiment undone by uneven writing. Bhai Tera Star Hai has ambition, performances and madness, but its constant need to do something different comes at the cost of the emotional connect it desperately needs.”

Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Day 1 Bhai Tera Star Hai has failed to make any impact on Day 1 so far. The comedy movie is currently running across 761 screens. It has collected a net of ₹16 lakh so far. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹19 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

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The movie was reportedly made with a tight budget of ₹25 crore. Except for Raghav Juyal, the film also stars Niharika NM, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena and Vikalp Mehta.

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Raghav Juyal’s acting career Raghav Juyal debuted as an actor in 2014 with Sonali Cable. Critics praised his performance and screen presence. He later starred in the dance film ABCD 2.

Juyal also successfully hosted multiple seasons of Dance Plus. He co-hosted various other reality shows across different networks.

In 2020, he featured in Street Dancer 3D alongside major stars. He then played a dark character in Abhay Season 2. Juyal starred in Bahut Hua Samman, receiving a positive audience reception. He later appeared in a negative role in the 2024 film Yudhra.

That same year, Juyal gained wider recognition through Kill. He played the antagonist opposite debutant Lakshya in the Dharma movie. In 2025, he won an IIFA award for this role. Juyal, who played a major role in Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood, will be seen in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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