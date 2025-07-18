Bhairavam on OTT: Manchu Manoj’s action drama streaming on Zee5 from THIS date

‘Bhairavam’, the high-octane action drama marking Manchu Manoj’s return to the silver screen, is now available for streaming on Zee5.

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the Telugu film is an official remake of the Tamil hit ‘Garudan’, and first released in cinemas on May 30. After its theatrical run, the film has made its digital debut with Zee5 announcing the release alongside a gripping teaser.

More About ‘Bhairavam’ Set against a rural backdrop, ‘Bhairavam’ delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and justice. The plot centres around three childhood friends whose bond is shattered by a corrupt land deal.

A dishonest minister hires the manipulative Circle Inspector Pardha Sarathi to illegally seize sacred temple land, igniting a chain of conflict and moral reckoning.

Manchu Manoj’s performance has been widely praised, with critics and audiences alike noting his powerful screen presence. He stars alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas and Rohit Nara in the lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, Ajay, Raja Ravindra, and Sharath Lohitaswa.

The film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and penned by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar. It was produced by K.K. Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Sricharan Pakala composed the music, while cinematography was handled by Hari K. Vedantam.