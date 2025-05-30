Bhairavam public reviews: Manchu Manoj Kumar, Nara Rohit shine; fans criticise weakly written screenplay

Nara Rohit, Manchu Manoj Kumar, and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Telegu movie hit the silver screen on Friday and garnered praise from all over.

The movie—directed by G. Krishna Iyer—is a remake of the 2024 Tamil hit Garudan. Following its release, its reviews on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from praise for Manoj and Rohith’s performances to criticism for the film’s story.

Both actors Manoj and Nara notably received compliments for their strong performances.

Awesome return: Returning to the silver screen after a gap of eight years has not changed anything specific for Manoj, as his performance was largely praised by many.

One X user wrote, “#Bhairavam movie Mamulga Ledhu ra Babu. #Bellamkonda anna rugged acting #NaraRohith calm and powerful acting and #ManchuManoj anna acting peaks come back movie. (Bhairavam movie is so good. Bellamkonda is rugged, Nara Rohith acted calm and powerfully, Manchu Manoj’s acting is peaks in comeback film).”

Another wrote, “Manoj Rampage Performance After 9 Year's. The Chill Guy Is Back Finally. Superb Movie #Bhairavam Manchi Emotions Unnayi Must Watch Movie. (Manoj’s performance was rampage. The chill guy is finally back with a superb film. Bhairavam has such good emotions).”

A third fan praised Manoj and the director, writing, “@DirVijayK Utilised Three Heroes Tremendously. Manchu Manoj Steels The show. Excellent fights, Good Music. Hit Movie.” One wrote, “perfect mix of youth, mass, and intensity. 3 young heroes ni baga present chesina @DirVijayK ki hats off! (3 young heroes were presented well, so hats off to Vijay) @BSaiSreenivas in Jathara scene – pure goosebumps. BGM and fights – next level stuff!”

Some criticise the story: According to few fans, the movie's story could’ve been better. One X user wrote, “The greatest trick ever pulled off by the Devil is making us believe that the Devil is the real GOD. This holds true in the case of #Bhairavam, where the battle for Dharma and Kurukshetra is referenced in the wrong context and feels completely out of place. In today's times, remakes rarely work, and this weakly written screenplay completely fails to deliver.”

Another wrote, “#Bhairavam background score is terrific. Though the core concept is solid #Bhairavam falters in it's execution for most part..Standard telugu commercial cinema-making, over the top performances by actor's makes it an AVERAGE watch..30 mins into 1st half is the only good part.”

One called it ‘below average’ due to Sreenivas’ ‘overaction’, writing, “#Bhairavam #bhairavamreview The film felt below average overall. Manoj and Nara Rohit gave strong performances, but Bellam Anna’s overacting and the excessive action scenes overshadowed the drama. The story had potential, but the fights should’ve been minimized.”

