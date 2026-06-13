Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's film takes lead over Manoj Bajpayee's Governor

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Amid the release of nine film at box office, Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw the weakest opening for her films in recent times. The film only collected ₹1 crore net on day 1 in India, falling behind her previous films--Emergency (2025) and Tejas (2023) which raked in ₹2.50 crore and ₹1.25 crore on their respective day 1.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1 However, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has earned marginally better than its competitor, Governor: The Silent Saviour starring Manoj Bajpayee which debuted with ₹90 lakh net.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata began its box office journey on a modest note on Day 1, recording an overall occupancy of 11.85%. The film witnessed a slow start in the morning shows with an occupancy of 3.77%, before picking up some momentum during the afternoon shows (12.00%) and evening (10.54%) shows. Night shows emerged as the strongest contributor, registering the highest occupancy of the day at 18.69%.

Other films at box office The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is also clashing with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, The Narmada Story, Heer Sara, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, and Backrooms at the box office.

About the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed by Manoj Tapadia & co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. Headlined by Kangana, the film is touted to be based on true events. It celebrates the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital, one of India's darkest chapters.

The film also stars Girija Oak and Smita Tambe.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax free in Delhi The film was declared tax-free in Delhi ahead of the release. During the screening, CM Rekha Gupta announced that the film would be made tax-free to encourage wider public viewership.

Addressing the media, Kangana Ranaut reacted to the a warm reception from the Delhi Chief Minister.

"On behalf of all the crew and cast members of our film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who deserves all the praises showered upon her. The whole nation knows how Rekha ji has taken care of the governance in Delhi so far. There has been a complete transformation of Delhi under her leadership. She managed to curb the environmental and air quality issues in Delhi with her effective measures," she said, as per ANI.

She further shared how she personally invited the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for the screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

"When I called to invite her for this screening, she immediately said yes, and I will always be indebted to her," the actor added.

She also thanked the Chief Minister for making the film tax-free in National capital.