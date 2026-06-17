Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film earns less than half of Haunted 3D

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has remained stable at the box office despite a lukewarm response. On day 5, the film managed to rake in ₹65 lakh net, an unchanged collection from its previous day. However, the film recorded a reduction in show count from 1,866 to 1,693.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5 The Kangana Ranaut-starrer had a muted start on its premiere day, 12 June. The film earned ₹1 crore on day 1, followed by ₹1.45 crore on day 2, and ₹1.80 crore, its highest single day earning, on day 3. The earnings witnessed the usual drop on Monday. After five days in theatres, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has amassed India net collection of ₹5.55 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at ₹6.60 crore.

The film is competing with multiple films at the box office, including Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ram Charan's Peddi, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and more.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Haunted 3D Amid these, Haunted 3D has maintained a better hold at the ticket window on Day 5, collecting ₹2 crore net, matching its Day 4 business despite a slight reduction in show count.

In comparison, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has collected less than half of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past's total business. The horror film has also benefited from a wider release, running across more than 4,300 shows on Day 5 compared to 1,693 shows for Kangana Ranaut's film.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Set largely within the charged confines of the Cama hospital, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata narrates the story of nurses and ward boys who turned into quiet saviours during the 26/11 attacks.

The film is headlined by MP Kangana Ranaut. It also boasts of an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her role Talking about the film, previously Ranaut had shared its message.

PTI quoted her explaining, "The message of the film has resonated with me a lot. Especially because we always feel that some divine saviour (will come to save us). But when we look at the character sketch (of this film), it is very evident that the people, who do their job very well and take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, they are the people, who are living in reality. These people are the most spiritual, closest to God, the happiest, and most patriotic."

In the film, Ranaut essayed the role of a nurse. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.