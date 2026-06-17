Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film earns less than half of Haunted 3D

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has remained stable at the box office despite a lukewarm response. On day 5, the film managed to rake in ₹65 lakh net, an unchanged collection from its previous day. However, the film recorded a reduction in show count from 1,866 to 1,693.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5 The Kangana Ranaut-starrer had a muted start on its premiere day, 12 June. The film earned ₹1 crore on day 1, followed by ₹1.45 crore on day 2, and ₹1.80 crore, its highest single day earning, on day 3. The earnings witnessed the usual drop on Monday. After five days in theatres, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has amassed India net collection of ₹5.55 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at ₹6.60 crore.

The film is competing with multiple films at the box office, including Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ram Charan's Peddi, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and more.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Haunted 3D Amid these, Haunted 3D has maintained a better hold at the ticket window on Day 5, collecting ₹2 crore net, matching its Day 4 business despite a slight reduction in show count.

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In comparison, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has collected less than half of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past's total business. The horror film has also benefited from a wider release, running across more than 4,300 shows on Day 5 compared to 1,693 shows for Kangana Ranaut's film.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Set largely within the charged confines of the Cama hospital, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata narrates the story of nurses and ward boys who turned into quiet saviours during the 26/11 attacks.

The film is headlined by MP Kangana Ranaut. It also boasts of an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

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The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her role Talking about the film, previously Ranaut had shared its message.

PTI quoted her explaining, "The message of the film has resonated with me a lot. Especially because we always feel that some divine saviour (will come to save us). But when we look at the character sketch (of this film), it is very evident that the people, who do their job very well and take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, they are the people, who are living in reality. These people are the most spiritual, closest to God, the happiest, and most patriotic."

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In the film, Ranaut essayed the role of a nurse. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.

“If you take a little liberty with that character, it will get disconnected. So, you can't take any liberty with this character. So, keeping that in mind, within that you have to be (the character) and it has its own fun. It has its own challenge. When a character is challenging, it has its own fun,” she added.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.