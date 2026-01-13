Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi Twitter review: Ravi Teja's film fails to impress, dubbed 'dull, over the top'

Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi Twitter review: Actor Ravi Teja's latest film, Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, is here. The Telugu comedy drama film was released on 13 January in theatres. Going by the early reviews on social media, the film has opened to mixed reviews from netizens.

Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film also stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi.

Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi netizens' review While many praised the Ravi Teja film over his previous release, a few were unimpressed by the climax. Some also complained about the lengthy second half of the film.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and called the film overhyped. The person wrote, “#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi is being hyped way more than it deserves. A wafer-thin story, recycled screenplay, and comedy that clicks only in bits. First half survives, second half drags badly to a weak finish. Ravi Teja is better than his recent films. It’s not a comeback.”

Another called Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi "dull" and "flat" in his review. The post read: “#BharthaMahashayulakiWignyapthi - Glad RaviTeja steps out of the Mass Avatar. Ashika & VKishore Gud. Dimple struggles to perform. Satya Irritates. Decent Songs. Outdated Storyline & Cliche Forced Comedy Scenes throughout. Hardly few scenes bring laugh in this 2Hrs Flat Drama. DULL!”

“#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi Nothing changed, Normal Story Flat screenplay. Comedy worked out in some scenes. #Raviteja needs to change to scripts completely. Watch for #Satya, Sunil, Vennala Kishore are good. #AshikaRanganath #DimpleHayathi #BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi,” added one more.

A detailed review of the film called it “over the top.”

“#BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi An entertainer with a few comedy blocks that work out, but goes over the top elsewhere! The film has a very thin storyline with a screenplay that has been seen many times. Director Kishore Tirumala manages to deliver a few comedy blocks that work, mainly in the first half. However, the second half feels largely dragged and ends with a weak climax, though a few comedy bits aimed at the masses are ok here.”

Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi rating However, the film is said to be “watchable” with an average rating.

“This is a better outing for Ravi Teja compared to his recent films, but it still doesn’t come together as a complete film and lacks a coherent narrative. Overall, it lands somewhere between below par and watchable. Rating: 2.25–2.5/5 #BMW,” concluded the post.

About Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas.