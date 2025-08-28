Comedian, host Bharti Singh heaped praise on Kapil Sharma as she appeared in a podcast. Bharati opened up about her early days in her career and talked about being inappropriately touched by people. She said that she couldn't understand good and bad touches until Sharma told her about it, especially while clicking pictures with men.

Advertisement

Bharti Singh on struggles during early days in career “Kitne logo ne mere paise khaye (so many people cheated on me with money),” Bharti Singh told Raj Shamani and added she never could ask money from people who didn't pay after her performance.

"I didn’t have the courage to say that you never paid me for the show you made me do 4–5 years ago. I don’t know why. Maybe because there wasn’t a man behind me, she said. Bharti Singh's father passed away early in her life, while she has a younger brother.

“Kitni bar trophy aur shawl de diya. Paise mile bhi nahi (a lot of times I wasn't paid),” the comedian shared struggles during her early days in her career.

Advertisement

Bharti Singh on being inappropriately touched Singh shared how things changed after she met Kapil Sharma.

“Ek do baar Kapil bhai k sath live show kiye. Photo khichate they (After I did 1-2 live shows with Kapil Sharma, I understood when people would ask me to join them for pictures),” she said and gestured how men would call her to click pictures.

“Paan kha rahe they muh k pass me. Mereko lagta tha uncle ha beti k tarah kar raha hoga (They were chewing paan right near my face. I thought maybe uncle was treating me like his daughter).”

Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh “Kandhe pe hanth kiu rakhne deti hai (But why would I let him put his hand on my shoulder) ?” she recalled what Kapil Sharma told her.

Advertisement

“'No one can do this to you. Whoever it is, ask them to stand straight for pictures. Half of these things Kapil bhai had explained to me.”

“Ladki ko koi aise nahi kar sakta (No one can behave like this with a woman),” she further shared what Sharma told her.

"Pata nahi tha koi gale lage nahi laga sakta, kamar nahi pakar sakta. Mereko lagta tha beti ki tarah kar rhe honge (I didn’t know… I never realised that someone isn’t supposed to touch, can’t hold the waist. I thought they were treating me as their daughter).”

“Muh jor lete (people would push their face close to mine while clicking pictures),” she added. Bharti shared how uncles would try to pull her cheeks because of her comedy sketches.

Advertisement

She reasoned that this is why she has a bodyguard now.

Bharti Singh career Bharti Singh rose to fame after starring in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was also a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 8. Later, she joined Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show for a few years.