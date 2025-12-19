Bharti Singh welcomes second baby: A look at her journey from poverty to ₹30 crore net worth

Bharti Singh just became a mother again. The comedian and TV host welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa after a sudden emergency during a workday shoot. Bharti was reportedly scheduled to film Laughter Chefs when her water broke unexpectedly, forcing an immediate rush to the hospital. She delivered a baby boy soon after.

Bharti is a familiar face on Indian television and her personal milestones always arrive with the memory of how far she has come. As she celebrates motherhood once again, here is a journey of the comedian from rags to riches:

Bharti Singh's growing up years Bharti was born on 3 July 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab. Her father died when she was just two years old, leaving her mother, Kamla Singh, to raise three children alone. What followed were years shaped by survival.

Her mother worked wherever she could. According to Times Now, she cleaned homes and even scrubbed toilets. She brought back leftover food so her children could eat. Bharti has spoken openly about those days, about meals that consisted of roti and salt and vegetables that had already gone stale before they reached their kitchen.

Her siblings quit school early and began working in a blanket factory. Bharti stitched blankets too.

“When my mom worked in people’s homes, I would sit by the door as she cleaned their toilets. We would eat their leftovers like they were a feast. Today, I tell her - everything I have achieved is because of you,” Bharti shared in conversation with Neena Gupta a few years ago.

One line from Bharti has stayed with audiences for years. “Main ₹60 ka bacha hoon,” she once said, recalling how a midwife charged ₹60 to cut her umbilical cord. Her mother had no one else with her.

Bharti started comedy as survival, not ambition Bharti did not stumble into comedy for attention. It became her way out. During college in Punjab, she began performing in theatre and small comedy acts. Comedian Sudesh Lehri noticed her talent and cast her in a play. Later, Kapil Sharma encouraged her to audition for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

That audition changed her life. Her voice, her timing, her refusal to shrink herself on stage stood out instantly. ‘Lalli’ became a household name. Bharti stopped being a contestant and became a constant.

Bharti Singh’s journey to ₹ 30 crore net worth Over the years, Bharti moved easily across formats. She worked in Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, hosted stints on Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Laughter Chefs. She became reliable and irreplaceable.

Off screen, she built her presence on digital platforms too. She runs channels Bharti TV Life of Limbachiyaas and has nearly nine million Instagram followers. She also does popular brand deals and hosts live shows.

Today, Bharti Singh’s estimated net worth sits between ₹30 crore and ₹35 crore, as per Times Now. She apparently charges ₹8–12 lakh per episode. She owns a Mumbai home valued at around ₹6 crore and has luxury cars as well.

FAQs Did Bharti Singh recently give birth? Yes, Bharti Singh welcomed her second child after a sudden medical emergency during a shoot.

How did Bharti Singh grow up? She grew up in extreme poverty after losing her father at a young age.