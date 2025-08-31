Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav after ‘inappropriately’ touching her on-stage

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has issued a public apology to his co-star Anjali Raghav, days after she accused him of touching her without consent during a promotional event in Lucknow. The controversy, which went viral on social media, also prompted Anjali to announce that she was stepping away from the Bhojpuri industry.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pawan Singh posted a note in Hindi, stating that he had “no wrong intentions” towards his co-star. “Anjali ji, due to my busy schedule, I could not watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt terrible,” he wrote.

The actor added, “I had no wrong intention, as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, I sincerely apologise.”

The actor shared a note in Hindi on his Instagram story

The incident came to light after a video from the event surfaced online, showing Singh inappropriately touching a visibly uncomfortable Anjali while promoting their song Saiya Seva Kare. The clip triggered outrage among social media users, many of whom called out Singh’s behaviour.

Reacting to the incident, Anjali posted a video on Instagram in which she expressed her anguish. “Do you think I would be happy or enjoy being touched in public like that? I have been very disturbed for the past two days,” she said.

She explained why she didn’t confront Singh on stage at that moment. “Later, when I asked my team member if something was stuck, they told me nothing was there. That’s when I felt terrible, I was angry, and I even cried. But I didn’t know what to do because everyone there was his fan, calling him God and touching his feet,” she added.