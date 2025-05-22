Bhool Chuk Maaf advance booking: Rajkummar Rao's romcom to finally release in theatres on May 23

Bhool Chuk Maaf advance booking: Bollywood's upcoming romcom set in Varanasi is set to debut soon. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, the movie promises entertaining experience with star studded cast and strong narrative.

Bhool Chuk Maaf release date The release of much-anticipated movie finally comes to an end as Bhool Chuk Maaf will finally be available in theatres from May 23 onwards.

Initially, the Maddock Films scheduled to release Rajkummar Rao's movie on the big screens on May 10 but on May 8 the movie makers called off the theatrical release. The makers announced that the movie will be released directly on OTT platform on May 16 - which was revised again later - amid India and Pakistan border tensions, Operation Sindoor and heightened security across the nation.

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release date The romantic comedy, directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, was slated to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 16. The makers rescheduled the release date again on May 15 and declared that the “family entertainer” it will premiere in theatres on May 23.

“New date, same madness — rukawat ke liye Bhool Chuk Maaf. Get ready for a family entertainer that’s packed with fun, laughter, and all the feels. In cinemas on 23rd May,” the post on X states.

As per Pinkvilla report, it is mandatory for Bollywood films to have an 8-week theatrical window. However, Bhool Chuk Maaf might debut on Amazon Prime Video in just two weeks, on June 6.

The Amazon Prime description states, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfill a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centered society.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf advance booking The advance booking for Day 1 shows of sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf commenced on May 21 amid minimal hype, indicating a low start on its opening day. However, industry tracker Sacnilk advance booking figures for Bhool Chuk Maaf are not available yet.

As per Koimoi's report, Maddock’s recent films minted 10 crores or more on its opening day since Stree 2 release on August 15, 2024. However, this double-digit first day collection trend may witness a break with Bhool Chuk Maaf after 280 days, Koimoi predicted. Maddock’s Stree 2 raked in ₹64.80 crore on its opening day, Chhaava opened to ₹33.10 crore while Sky Force’s minted ₹15.30 crore.