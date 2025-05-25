Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Day 2: Discounted tickets do wonders for Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's movie, earning up 29%

The time-loop-based Bollywood movie has outperformed Maddock's earlier release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had opened at 5.49 crore.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 May 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to report even better numbers on Sunday, May 25, despite the controversy over its release and mixed reviews.
Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to report even better numbers on Sunday, May 25, despite the controversy over its release and mixed reviews.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 2: The sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, saw an uptick of nearly 29 per cent in its Saturday earnings, thanks to discounted tickets.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie sprung a big surprise, “exceeding all expectations on its opening day” with 7 crore, since the industry projections were way lower.

He highlighted that Bhool Chuk Maaf's earnings were aided by discounted ticket pricing and “strong spot bookings”.

The time-loop-based Bollywood movie has interestingly outperformed Maddock's earlier release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had opened at 5.49 crore.

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf gets mixed reviews: Audience love light-hearted comedy, but...

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf minted 9 crore on Saturday, Day 2.

In line with Adarsh's prediction of a “solid jump” over the weekend, the movie's Saturday earnings were 28.57 per cent higher than its Friday earnings.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to report even better numbers on Sunday, May 25, despite the controversy over its release and mixed reviews.

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf: Money lessons buried under a pile of haldi and hype

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Occupancy

On May 24, Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall footfall of 25.18 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

In the morning shows, occupancy was 10.46 per cent, which gradually improved over the day to rise to 33.87 per cent at night.

Chennai had the maximum occupancy, 85 per cent. Bengaluru had a distant second-best occupancy, 37.5 per cent, followed by Jaipur and Delhi NCR.

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf: No OTT release for Rajkummar Rao's film just yet. Here's why

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Plot

The Amazon Prime Video description states, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centred society.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Cast

Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in key roles.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentBhool Chuk Maaf BO Day 2: Discounted tickets do wonders for Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's movie, earning up 29%
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.